Auckland Theatre Company Announces 2025 Season Led By Iconic Storytellers

Auckland Theatre Company have announced their 2025 Season featuring six beautiful, big plays that will captivate, entertain and challenge audiences. These works promise heartbreaking poignancy, murder and mystery, challenging historical truths, national treasures, thunderous bolts of lighting and big, loud laughs.

Six plays will give the ASB Waterfront Theatre stage over to icons of the theatre canon Dame Agatha Christie and William Shakespeare, historical icon Mary Shelley re-imagined by Jess Sayer in her playwrighting debut with the company, and Kiwi icons Witi Ihimaera DCNZM, QSM, Ahi Karunaharan, and Sir Roger Hall KNZM, QSO. For the first time in the company’s history, a play will be presented in te reo Māori on the mainstage, with Maioha Allen making his playwright debut to reimagine Ihimaera’s classic.

These plays include two world premieres, an Auckland premiere, and a translation of a classic of our canon. Taking on the thrilling challenge of bringing these momentous scripts to the stage are some of our finest theatre directors including Shane Bosher, Oliver Driver, Benjamin Kilby-Henson, Alison Quigan QSM, Katie Wolfe, and Jane Yonge. With the 2025 programme in the safe hands of these directors, Auckland Theatre Company continues their commitment to bringing audiences the best in New Zealand and international theatre, exploring diverse perspectives, innovative theatre craft, and quality entertainment on stage.

“The theatre is a place for ideas, enlightenment, education, disagreement, reflection and entertainment,” says artistic director and CEO Jonathan Bielski. “In 2025, we go to all those places at the behest of an array of great playwrights.”

The plays:

a mixtape for maladies

by Ahi Karunaharan

4 – 23 Mar

The year’s programme opens with a world premiere, a mixtape for maladies, a collaboration with Agaram Productions and Te Ahurei Tōi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival. Currently starring in international hit Counting and Cracking, writer Ahi Karunaharan’s (My Heart Goes Thaddak Thaddak, The Mourning After) tale sweeps from 1950s Sri Lanka to modern-day Aotearoa. Directed by Jane Yonge (Scenes from a Yellow Peril) this is both a love letter to Sri Lanka and a lament, the story plays out over 17 songs – ranging from Dusty Springfield to La Bamba to the hit single from a Tamil rom-com.

A collaboration between Agaram Productions, Auckland Theatre Company and Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

22 Apr – 10 May

One murder, eight suspects, and a wild ride that’s about to go off the rails. The classic that birthed an entire genre comes to the stage in the second show of the year. Cameron Rhodes (King Lear, North by Northwest) plays the inscrutable Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie’s iconic whodunnit, supported by a killer cast including Rima Te Wiata, Sophie Henderson, Ryan O’Kane and Mayen Mehta. This play was cleverly adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig and is directed by Auckland theatre directing legend Shane Bosher.

Roger Hall’s End of Summer Time

17 Jun – 5 Jul

New Zealand’s most successful playwright Sir Roger Hall brings back one of his most famous characters, Dickie Hart who made his first appearance almost 30 years ago in C’mon Black. This is an affectionate and hilarious skewering of an old grump who realises he still has a lot to learn about the world when he moves to Auckland to be closer to his grandkids. Directed by theatre stalwart Alison Quigan, audience favourite Andrew Grainger (Peter Pan, North by Northwest) brings his big-hearted comedic talent to this entertaining solo show that like, all of Hall’s plays, has more than a little bite to it.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet

15 Jul – 9 Aug

William Shakespeare’s tale of passion and heartbreak is recast as a fast-paced thriller in this large-scale production of Romeo and Juliet, directed by the co-director of 2023’s runaway hit King Lear, Benjamin Kilby-Henson. Theo Dāvid (Shortland Street) and Phoebe McKellar (One Lane Bridge) make their Auckland Theatre Company debuts as the star-crossed lovers in a Missoni and Pucci-inspired take on 1960s’ Italy, supported by a stellar cast including Bronwyn Bradley, Miriama McDowell and Beatriz Romilly. As potent today as it was when written more than four centuries ago, this tragedy celebrates the triumph of love over hate – but at what cost?

MARY: The Birth of Frankenstein

by Jess Sayer

19 Aug – 7 Sep

A villa in Switzerland, in the dark winter of 1816. Mary Shelley stands over a bloodied corpse and knows her words are to blame. The script, written by award-winning playwright Jess Sayer in collaboration with Oliver Driver, builds on the bones of history to re-imagine the events of the infamous night that birthed one of the most famous novels of all time: Frankenstein. In Mary: The Birth of Frankenstein, co-created and directed by Oliver Driver (Amadeus), the production transforms from a parlour drama into an unsettling, drug-fueled, lust-drenched Gothic horror as Shelley, played by Olivia Tennet, casts off the men who seek to control her and steps from childhood into life.

TIRI: TE ARAROA WOMAN FAR WALKING

by Witi Ihimaera

4 – 23 Nov

The 2025 Season closes out with a history-making new adaptation of the epic tale of Tiri Mahana, a 185-year-old matriarch, from her birth at the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi to present day Aotearoa. For the first time, the play will be performed in two parts, English and te reo Māori, with both versions capturing the enduring spirit of Te Ao Māori. With the multi-award-winning team of The Haka Party Incident creator Katie Wolfe (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Tama) and actor Miriama McDowell (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi); Witi Ihimaera’s (Te Whanau a Kai and Ngāti Porou) extraordinary play will shine once again, re-imagined in te reo Māori by Maioha Allen and company.

