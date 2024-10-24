Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bach Not Bark - Concert For Animals A Radio First On Guy Fawkes

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 3:39 pm
Press Release: SPCA

Dr Alison Vaughan SPCA and Penny - photo credit Calvin Samuel (Photo/Supplied)

The country’s first Concert for Animals will be broadcast nationwide on 5 November to comfort and entertain companion animals and their humans during Guy Fawkes night.

In collaboration with SPCA, RNZ Concert is highlighting animal welfare with a radio show specifically programmed to soothe pets during fireworks.

"We know Guy Fawkes can be a stressful time for animals and their humans and we're excited to offer some special radio programming that we hope will provide distraction and enjoyment for both," says Liisa McMillan, RNZ Concert Content Director.

There are more than four million companion animals in Aotearoa, half of whom are frightened by the unpredictable explosive sounds and flashes of light created by fireworks. Concert for Animals is a freely accessible broadcast event that seeks to reduce the harm fireworks can cause by using music to calm, engage and enrich animals.

“SPCA has long called for the private sale and use of fireworks to be banned, in the meantime we remain focused on controlling what we can,” says SPCA Scientific Officer Dr Alison Vaughan, the brains behind the concert.

Dr Vaughan, an expert in animal behaviour, says Concert for Animals invites New Zealanders to put the welfare and care of animals at the centre of their plans for the evening.

“Get out the favorite treats and toys, snuggle with a blanket, close the door, draw the curtains, dim the lights – and tune into Concert for Animals on RNZ Concert via radio, the website, or the app.”

The animals in the care of SPCA shelters around the country will also get to enjoy Concert for Animals.

Concert for Animals 
Tuesday 5 November 
6pm-midnight 
Listen onthe radio to RNZ Concert or stream at rnz.co.nz/concert or the RNZ App

