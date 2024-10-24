Sought After, Impressive Goldie Masterpiece Likely To Bring Record Price

A painting by renowned New Zealand painter Charles Frederick Goldie is expected to bring a record price and become one of the most sought after and expensive paintings in New Zealand art history.

Thoughts of a Tohunga was painted by Goldie in 1938 and art commentators believe it could bring up to $3 million at an art auction in Auckland in November, which would make it the most expensive Goldie and possibly the most expensive oil painting ever sold in New Zealand.

The oil on canvas painting is of Whakekauri Tahuna, from the Tuhoe Tribe, and one of the last tattooed men of his generation. It will be offered at a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland, on November 26.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson, who will conduct the auction, said it is one of Goldie’s most exceptional works.

“This is a Goldie masterpiece, there’s no doubt about that. Goldie’s importance in the history of Maori art cannot be over-stated and this is considered by many to be possibly the finest painting he ever produced. It is quite remarkable and shows a Maori elder with an intricate moko (facial tattoo) and wearing a large pounamu (greenstone or New Zealand jade) tiki around his neck.

Art critics have called the painting “an artistic tour de force” and said Goldie, who died in 1947, deployed to the maximum an artistic finesse which he had perfected over the course of an entire career.

“Goldie is probably the most sought after painters of Maori elders because his art skill and ability, particularly with Maori subjects,” said Mr Thomson.

“His works are quite simply unmatched. He regularly brings record prices and we believe this painting will become one of his most sought after works. It is the finest portrait of a Maori elder we have seen in the many years we have been handling Goldie paintings.

“We have already had an incredibly wide interest in the painting and that is before it has been included in the catalogue.”

Wharekauri Tahuna was thought to be 103 when he died and was painted several times by Goldie. He was believed to be one of the last Maori elders with a full facial moko and was one of Goldie’s favourite subjects. The painting is one of the largest Goldie produced and is considered to be a rare and exceptional example of a Goldie work.

The sale has already attracted works by other sought after and renowned Artists including Colin McCahon, Frances Hodgkins, Robert Ellis, Ralph Hotere, Tony Fomison, Star Gossage, Brent Wong and Karl Maughan.

The sale is probably the last before a new scheme is introduced in December to pay royalties for art sold at auction houses and art dealers.

The royalties will be collected, managed and distributed by non-profit Copyright Licensing NZ. The scheme was expected to generate more than $700,000 a year.

Note: An image of the painting can be taken from www.internationalartcentre.co.nz/

