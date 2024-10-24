New Zealand Comedy Trust And RNZ Launch Comedy Podcast Development Fund

Comedic voices have a new opportunity to bring their talents to the airwaves, with the launch of the Aotearoa Comedy Podcast Development Fund—a collaboration between RNZ and the New Zealand Comedy Trust (NZCT). The fund is designed to support the development of original, inclusive, and engaging comedy podcasts that reflect Aotearoa’s cultural diversity and creative innovation.

This initiative aligns with the New Zealand Comedy Trust's vision of "championing the craft of comedy, so everyone can share a laugh," providing a platform for Aotearoa voices to contribute to the global comedy landscape.

RNZ’s vision is to create outstanding public media that matters to the people of Aotearoa. Their commitment, included in the RNZ charter is to provide services that inform, entertain and enlighten. They foster a sense of national identity by reflecting a wide range of diversity and expression.

What’s on Offer?

NZCT is facilitating development pathways for multiple RNZ comedy podcasts. $85,000 will be invested into the comedy industry, to develop a range of unique comedy podcasts. This phase of the fund is for podcast development and creation of pilot episodes. Once developed, if concepts require further funding or resources to create a full series, this may be provided by RNZ to develop these podcasts for broadcast. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring your comedic voice to a global audience while receiving expert support for both creative and technical aspects of podcast production.

Reaching new audiences

The fund focuses on developing comedy podcasts that will resonate with listeners across Aotearoa, particularly targeting those aged 45 and under. The goal is to create content that is fresh, relatable, and reflective of contemporary New Zealand, ensuring diverse voices are heard within the comedy landscape.

What we're looking for

Podcasts supported by the fund should be funny! We’d like them to consider how they can embody cultural representation, innovation, and a strong comedic voice. Formats of interest include scripted comedy, panel shows, conversational or co-hosted styles, and sketch or satirical comedy. Creators are encouraged to be inventive, with the potential to explore unique formats or subject matter, all while maintaining high production quality and cultural sensitivity. This opportunity is open to established and emerging voices from across the industry.

A vision for the future

Lauren Whitney, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Comedy Trust, says, “This exciting opportunity allows us to invest directly in the comedy industry and support comedic voices from across Aotearoa. Partnering with RNZ, renowned for delivering high-quality, compelling podcasts, enables us to provide audiences wider access to comedy that reflects their lived experiences, no matter where they are. We’re thrilled to support the next wave of innovation in Aotearoa’s exceptional comedy scene.”

Long-term vision

This initiative aims to nurture sustainable podcast projects that can grow and evolve beyond their first season. Creators are encouraged to think about how their podcast can integrate with live comedy events, festivals, or multimedia platforms like radio and video, ensuring long-term impact on New Zealand’s comedy ecosystem.

RNZ’s Chief Content Officer Megan Whelan says “I’m stoked to have this opportunity to work with the Comedy Trust to support local comedy, and bring some different voices to our audiences. Public media has a long history of helping us laugh at ourselves and we can’t wait to hear the pitches.”

How to apply

Applications for the Aotearoa Comedy Podcast Development Fund are now open, and submissions are welcomed from comedians, podcasters, and creative teams across New Zealand. Whether you’re an emerging talent or a seasoned performer with a fresh idea, this is your chance to showcase your comedic voice on an international stage.

For more information and to submit your proposal, visit https://www.comedyfestival.co.nz/news-feed/nzct-rnz-comedypodcast.

EOI’s close Wednesday 27 November, 4pm.

© Scoop Media

