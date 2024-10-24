Solomon Islands Book Final Place Despite Penalty Shootout Defeat

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Ivan Photography/Supplied

It will be a repeat of last year’s title decider when Tahiti face the Solomon Islands in the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup final on Saturday.

This despite the fact that Fiji have ended their group stage campaign on a high with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over the hosts, after they couldn’t be separated in regulation and extra-time.

When Max Fa’ari opened the scoring in the 3rd minute for the home side with a scorching left foot effort from an acute angle, few would have expected the rather tense affair that eventuated.

Both goalkeepers – Abraham Bird for the Solomon Islands and Sanaila Waqanicakau of Fiji – made a string of strong saves in the opening period to deny their opponents while Steven Dean with a guilt edged chance to level the scores blasted over the bar.

While the Solomon Islands had the better chances there was no further scoring in the opening stanza.

The second period meandered along in the same fashion, lots of long-range shots that lacked accuracy and very little for the goalkeepers to do. In fact, Fiji keeper Waqanicakau came closest to levelling the scores, but his rocket blasted against the crossbar.

It took more than eight minutes for any further scoring, and it was Fiji’s captain Tevita Waranivalu who struck a superb free kick past Bird to level the scores, and it remained so for the remainder of the period.

Joses Nawo went close to restoring the Solomon Islands lead before Waranaivalu hit the post for Fiji from the penalty spot.

With eight minutes remaining Thomas Amasia looked to have won it in regulation time, making no mistake from the spot to send the vocal home crowd into raptures.

The lead didn’t last long however, as Steven Dean equalised from close range following a corner to send the match to extra-time.

The additional three minutes couldn’t separate the sides, meaning that for the first time in the tournament, penalties were to be the decider.

In a shootout that went into sudden death, it was the underdogs Fiji who prevailed, winning 6-5 to end their group stage campaign on a high.

The result means the Solomon Islands qualify second in the group and get another crack at Tahiti in Saturday’s title decider. If it’s anything like Tuesday’s opener, which Tahiti won 10-9, it should be a fitting conclusion to the tournament.

Fiji will face Papua New Guinea in the Playoff for 3rd place earlier on Saturday.

Solomon Islands: 2 (5) (Max FA’ARI 3’, Thomas AMASIA 28’)

Fiji: 2 (6) (Tevita WARANAIVALU 20’, Steven DEAN 35)

