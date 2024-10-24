New Single & Video Game 'Ain't No Surprise' By Adam Hattaway

Adam Hattaway has released single 'Ain't No Surprise' with interactive video game / music video today. With rich layers of strings and nostalgic Sega-like midi keyboards, the track is driven by a surge of acoustic guitars in the style of Jeff Lynne.

(Photo/Supplied)

Inspired by Hattaway's love for kitschy 90's computer games. A story of someone spending their 20's in a windowless room glued to their computer. The lyrics reflect the turmoil they have been thrown into since that time, experiencing the wide world and the terrifying experiences they've had with love. In keeping with the theme, the music video is a literal video game.

Directed by Finn Johansson, the accompanying video is footage taken from the aforementioned game. A surreal mix of early 90s platforming and cult classic Shadow Of The Colossus. In the game, the player steps into a shrinking robotic sphere in order to cure Adam's hangover - by swinging with a grappling hook deep into Adam's body and shooting the spiders that have infested him in his moment of weakness. This is the second game from Finnsoft, Johansson's video game studio which specialises in 'Music Video Games' for musicians worldwide.

Ain't No Surprise is the third and final single ahead of Adam Hattaway's forthcoming album 'High Horse' produced by Marlon Williams - out November 8th via Leather Jacket Records.

Along with todays single, Hattaway and his band The Haunters have announced supports for their upcoming album release tour across Aotearoa and Victoria including Lorina Harding, Arahi, Mads Harrop, Just Janie & Sig Wilder and AC Saunders.

Adam Hattaway & The Haunters Australasian Tour

(Photo/Supplied)

Nov 07

Oamaru - Grainstore Gallery

w/ Just Janie & Sig Wilder

Nov 08

Ōtepoti - Pearl Diver

w/ Mads Harrop

Nov 09

Ophir - Peace Memorial Hall

w/ Just Janie & Sig Wilder

Nov 16

Melbourne - Northcote Social Club

Supporting Jon Toogood

Nov 22

Melbourne - Merri Creek Tavern

w/ AC Saunders

Nov 30

Ōtautahi - The Loons

w/ Lorina Harding

Dec 06

Tāmaki Makaurau - Whammy Bar

w/ Arahi

Dec 07

Takapau - Sanctuary Sounds Festival

