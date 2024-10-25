Air Force In Concert 2024 Featuring Music From Stage And Screen

Band Photo (Photo/Supplied)

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band is once again preparing to deliver its annual concert at 2.30pm on 10 November 2024 at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Air Force in Concert is the band’s biggest event of the year and is always a musical delight.

This year’s concert will feature a range of music from the stage and screen, including block buster themes and motion picture classics. Listeners will be treated to pieces that feature in the likes of Kill Bill and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly as well as songs from hit theatre shows such as Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

The band’s talented roster of soloists includes Leading Aircraftman (LAC) Barbara Graham, LAC Matt Mulholland as well as classical guitar superstar LAC Hamish Goodhue performing a movement from Concierto de Aranjuez, to name a few.

The band’s Director of Music, Squadron Leader David Gallaher, is anticipating a full house and looking forward to presenting an exciting programme of music.

“The RNZAF Band always performs with such incredible professionalism and musicality. It’s a real privilege to present this programme with such a wonderful group of musicians”, he said.

The full-sized, 65-strong symphonic band maintains a busy schedule of ceremonial duties, including parades to mark the arrival of international dignitaries and Anzac Day services, tours to regions around New Zealand every year, as well as giving public concerts, performances in schools, coaching to local music students, and performing at charity events.

Members of the band provide music at significant commemorations around the world, with past occasions including Turkey, Greece, France and Belgium. It also divides into a range of smaller ensembles, such as the Jazz Orchestra, a woodwind trio, a covers band, a wind quintet, and a range of brass ensembles.

CONCERT:

What: Air Force in Concert

When: 10 November 2024, 2.30pm

Where: Michael Fowler Centre

Tickets from Ticketmaster

