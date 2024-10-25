Katie Gavin Release Debut Album What A Relief

Katie Gavin (Photo/Supplied)

Katie Gavin releases her debut solo album What A Relief, out everywhere via Saddest Factory Records. Furthermore, she shares a music video for album focus track, 'As Good As It Gets (feat. Mitski).'

“This song was an attempt at a realistic love song. Some people may hear it as a break up song,” explains Gavin. “It concerns itself with the everyday feeling of a long term relationship, and the assertion of ‘I think this is as good as it gets’ evokes the question ‘…is this as good as it gets?’ I am honored to have Mitski singing on this song, and am so glad we got to make a video for it with Alexa Viscius. "

On her debut solo album What A Relief, Katie Gavin proves herself as one of her generation’s most deft songwriters, articulating the complexities of life that we all struggle with through her most lyrically-intricate work yet. The album scrutinizes our collective need for intimacy and romance without judgment or harshness, serving as not only reassurance, but as a bold social commentary. The record is truly a powerful, introspective solo debut from Gavin, certain to resonate with listeners and foster a deeper connection and conversation.

"My debut solo album ‘What a Relief’ is out now. I don’t have much to say that isn’t in the songs, honestly,” Gavin says. “I just want to say thank you to my bandmates Naomi and Jo for being so supportive of me on this side quest and thank you to everyone who encouraged me in making this record - Scott, Eric, Amber, Chloe, Phoebe, Tony, Will, Nana, Heather, Megan, Alexa, and so many more people - read the liners for more on that :)”

“It’s been really special for me to return to the sound that was my first musical home - the realm of the singer/songwriter, and to give light to these songs that I’ve cared for for a long time. I’m going to love playing them for y’all. I hope you get some gentleness and hope out of them. “

KATIE-GAVIN — ALEXA VISCIUS

‘As Good As It Gets’ follows previously-released album singles ‘Casual Drug Use,’ ‘Aftertaste,’ and ‘Inconsolable.’ ‘Casual Drug Use,’ the album’s earliest-written track, is an anthemic post-breakup track that strikes the balance between infectious and heartfelt. Meanwhile, ‘Aftertaste’ perfectly captures the thrill of a new love through light and airy melodies and ‘Inconsolable’ explores how generational trauma impacts romantic relationships.

Described, accurately, by Gavin as “Lilith Fair-core,” What A Relief taps into the unguarded self-possession and homespun pop sensibility of singers like Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple and Ani DiFranco, and uses their tenacity as a North Star for Gavin’s own trek towards self-discovery.

