Cheyelle Robins-Reti Joins Kiwi Ferns Pacific Championship Squad

Kiwi Fern #178, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, will join the Kiwi Ferns squad for the remainder of the 2024 Pacific Championship. Robins-Reti steps in following the departure of Mya Hill-Moana, who has had to leave the tour due to personal circumstances.

"It's always tough to see someone like Mya leave; she's been a vital part of our team since 2020. We fully support her and wish her the best,” says Kiwi Ferns Head Coach Ricky Henry.

“At the same time, we’re thrilled to have Cheyelle join us—she’s an outstanding player, and her experience ensures we stay competitive and focused."

Robins-Reti, who debuted for the Kiwi Ferns last year, was part of the squad that defeated Australia for the first time in seven years. A dual-code international, she has represented New Zealand in rugby union, sevens, and league. She currently plays for the Canberra Raiders in the NRL Women’s Premiership and brings a wealth of experience across multiple formats of the game.

Kiwi Ferns are determined to start the Pacific Championships strong, with no disruption to their preparations. The team remains focused and united, ready for the challenges ahead.

While Mya will be greatly missed, the Kiwi Ferns look forward to welcoming her back into the black jersey in the future.

