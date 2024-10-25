Will History Be Made At The OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup In Honiara Tomorrow?

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Ivan Photography / Supplied.

Solomon Islands will meet defending champions Tahiti in the final of the OFC Beach Soccer Men's Nations Cup 2024, with the winner to represent Oceania at next year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ in the Seychelles.

Not since 2009 have the Tiki Toa been beaten by a team from Oceania, and that 4-3 loss 15 years ago was to the Solomon Islands. Tahiti captain Raimana Li Fung Kuee played in that match, so did Solomon Islands coach James Naka.

Tahiti have gone on to play in the last seven FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups™ but after narrowly winning the group clash between the sides 10-9 on Tuesday, Li Fung Kuee acknowledges the difficulty of qualifying for an eighth World Cup appearance.

“It’s different this time, playing away from home, here in Honiara in front of the Solomon Islands fans and it will be special for us, and we hope to play a good match,” Li Fung Kuee said.

“I remember the last time we lost, and I was playing in the match. The fact we qualified for seven World Cups we have a lot of experience, and I know tomorrow will be hard for us. It’s Beach Soccer, we may be the favourites on paper, but on the pitch it can be different.

“For us it’s another record to aim for, if we qualify for the 8th time, we will be happy, and it will be an honour to represent Oceania at the World Cup,” Li Fung Kuee added.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For young Solomon Islands captain Charlie Otainao, he’s determined to give his country’s passionate fans something to celebrate.

“We want to create history; it will be a tough match, but we want to create history. We learned a lot (from Tuesday’s match) and we are going to give it everything tomorrow.

“The key for us to win is for the fans to come out and support us tomorrow, their presence will be crucial against a very strong team,” Otainao said.

It’s that raucous support that the Bilikiki are counting on against a formidable and more experienced opponent who have so much firepower.

The Playoff for 3rd place is between Fiji and Papua New Guinea. Both sides have improved since the dramatic tournament opener, won 8-6 by OFC Beach Soccer Men's Nations Cup debutants Papua New Guinea.

Watch all of Saturday's action LIVE and FREE on FIFA+.

© Scoop Media

