Ruthven Releases Debut Album Rough & Ready Featuring New Single ‘Thru The Walls’

Friday, Oct 25, 2024

Image /Supplied

Ruthven releases 'Thru The Walls', the latest single revealed from his hotly-anticipated debut album Rough & Ready out now via Paul Institue / XL Recordings. Ruthven - aka Sean Nelson - has always had a certain fervour associated with him. He first broke in 2017 as a founding member of Paul Institute, the label founded by A.K and Jai Paul, while also working as a member of the London Fire Brigade. In the long hours awaiting call-outs, when the truck was fully serviced and his breathing equipment was ready for the next job, Ruthven wrote the foundations of his debut album, Rough & Ready which includes the previously released ‘Itch’ ‘I Can’t Go There’, ‘123 Days’, ‘Don’t Keep It To Yourself’, and ‘The Window’. Having gently unravelled his unique blend of classic R&B-influenced soulful maximalism with careful consideration, Ruthven has found himself supporting, touring, and collaborating with Sampha, and electronic music sensations Overmono. Now ready to step into the spotlight, Ruthven releases his debut full-length on 25 October via Paul Institue / XL Recordings. Across 12 tracks - which feature collaborations with A.K. Paul and Francis Anthony 'Eg' White - Ruthven seamlessly blends classic songwriting with lush, modern instrumentation.

'Thru The Walls' is one of Ruthven's earliest creations, written and produced during his time working for the Brigade. After losing a significant amount of his early material due to technical mishaps, Ruthven used the setback as motivation to create even more impactful work, with 'Thru The Walls' being a prime example. Refined in collaboration with A.K. Paul, co-founder of Paul Institute, the track is a captivating blend of sensuality and funk. It features smooth, sultry melodies intertwined with groovy, infectious rhythms—all elevated by Ruthven’s flawless vocals. Accompanying the single is a self-directed music video, co-created with his wife, Francesca Nelson which captures the essence of urban life’s close-knit, intimate nature, further enhancing the song's inspirations.

Speaking on the new music, Ruthven says “'Thru The Walls' is a deep cut! It was one of the first songs I ever wrote and recorded. It has grown with me over the years, and evolved with collaborative sessions with both A.K. Paul and my wife, Francesca, who also helped create the video. There's a pretty amorous nature to the song but I think conceptually that it became a bit deeper as time went on. The fact that we have neighbours who can hear the most private moments of our lives every day because of thin walls (be it our phone calls, arguments, the media we consume or even our sex lives) is jokes. We all usually just pretend that they never hear anything and just say 'hi' when we see them. Kind of mad.”

With his debut album Rough & Ready, Ruthven steps into the league of artists who balance classic influences with innovative soundscapes. The album's title is a clever nod to how his name is pronounced—“Rough’n”—while inviting listeners into his intimate, multifaceted world. Across 12 tracks, Ruthven draws on timeless songwriting and rich instrumentation, creating a sonic portal that spans decades. "It’s jazz-influenced, but it also pulls from so many genres,” he explains. “Even Yacht Rock artists like Michael McDonald and Steely Dan deeply influenced me.” The result is a smooth blend of the sharp, angular sounds of early Prince B-sides like ‘17 Days’ and the sultry depth of D’Angelo’s Voodoo-era track ‘Africa.’

