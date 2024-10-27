Forecasted Rain Holds Off For An Energetic Mangaweka Mega Event 2024

Taihape Band, The New Variants (L to R – Cyn Hammer, Mike Bly, Joe Kennedy, Fred Hammer & Richard Aslett) play rock & pop hits to an enthusiastic crowd at Mangaweka Mega 2024 [Photo credit; Eliz Mortland]

Despite a heavy rain warning issued earlier in the week, Saturday was instead a dry and warm, if not sunny day, for the second Mangaweka Mega town-wide event.

Early morning Garage Sales kicked off the day at 9am, with many eager buyers arriving well before. 10am saw the first of the live bands with Wayne & Misty playing sweet acoustic numbers, to entertain the crowds in the Museum Grounds. The Mega Book Fair was well attended in the Village Hall, with many visitors picking up a bargain book, all while helping Mangaweka Heritage with their fundraiser.

Other market stalls dotted around the township did brisk business selling everything from clothes to pickles and other crafty wares, including many early Christmas presents.

The Yellow Church Gallery had a special opening for a rural and farming themed group art exhibition, while Whanganui Artist Carol Teutscher did personal portraits and sketches of people in the Gallery grounds.

The day wrapped up around 3pm, with a performance by Taihape Band, the New Variants, playing pop and rock hits to an enthusiastic crowd.

“All in all a great day” commented organiser Alison Dorrian “We look forward to holding the event again next year, which will have the added bonus of the two yearly Mangaweka Fakes & Forgeries as well. We look forward to seeing you there”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

