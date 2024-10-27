New Zealand And Australia Gravity Stairs Tour Kicks Off Next Month

Melbourne/Auckland, 25 October 2024

Following their extensive US, UK and European tour, multi-platinum selling rock band CROWDED HOUSE return to New Zealand and Australia in November and December for their highly anticipated national tour.

The Gravity Stairs Tour - in support of their latest album - commences in New Zealand on Saturday, November 9 in Wellington and wraps Saturday, November 23 at Auckland’s Spark Arena. In Australia, the massive tour will begin with 3 shows in Perth from Friday, November 29, concluding on Saturday, December 14 in Brisbane.

Today, Crowded House is delighted to announce 2 very special guests - rising star MEL PARSONS will join them for the seven-date NZ tour, while multi-instrumentalist songwriter VERA ELLEN will open proceedings across the 10 Australian shows.

Indie, folk, alt country singer/songwriter Parsons has been performing relentlessly this year promoting her critically acclaimed new album, Sabotage which reached number 2 on the NZ Album Chart in June.

Rolling Stone Australia awarded Sabotage a 4 star review saying, “Sabotage is pure triumph”, while Graham Reid of Elsewhere said, “Hypnotic songs and clever arrangements”.

“Neil Finn has been a hugely influential songwriter for me, and like so many others, Crowded House songs have been a soundtrack to my life, so I’m thrilled to be playing support for their New Zealand tour” – Mel Parsons

The tour will also be a full circle moment for Parsons after working with producer and Crowded House keyboardist, Mitchell Froom in Los Angeles on her Tui-Award winning 2018 album ‘Glass Heart.’

Vera Ellen is a Wellington/Los Angeles based artist, who some may recognise from Los Angeles-band Girl Friday (Hardly Art), or grungy New Zealand 4-piece Maple Syrup. New Zealand’s 2024 Taite Music Prize winner, Vera is an expert when it comes to concise songwriting; every note and beat is exactly the required dose, combined with hooked-to-the-brim melodies and guided by her clear, confident, and relaxed vocal presence.

Crowded House’s album Gravity Stairs was produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), and showcases Crowded House’s current incarnation featuring Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn and features the hit singles, ‘Teenage Summer’ and ‘Oh Hi’.

“So looking forward to getting amongst our people having practiced in the northern hemisphere for a few months. The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits. Sing it if you want to be a part of Some Greater Plan” - Neil Finn

Crowded House has sold over 15 million records worldwide as well as earning a Brit Award, 13 Australian ARIA Awards, 3 Aotearoa Music Awards and an MTV VMA, the band have generated billions of streams, consistently sold-out tours on multiple continents and have been captivating audiences for nearly four decades. Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group’s self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by worldwide smashes “Something So Strong” and “Don’t Dream It's Over” which has been covered by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to U2, among others.

In 1996, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, beginning a hiatus that finished in the wake of Paul’s passing in 2005. This led to albums Time on Earth (2007) and Intriguer (2010) and a return to the Sydney Opera House for four unforgettable nights. 2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvassing the globe on a massive world tour. Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House, forming the band’s current line-up. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed Dreamers Are Waiting (2021) and the band leapt into a rapturous world tour in support. From joining his brother Tim in the New Wave favourites Split Enz to leading Crowded House to his numerous solo efforts, Neil’s varied body of work is connected by his knack for penning meticulous, indelible melodies and impressionistic lyrics that demand multiple listens. It’s earned him devoted fans all over the globe.

GRAVITY STAIRS TOUR

New Zealand/Australia Dates 2024:

Sat 09 Nov – WELLINGTON – TSB ARENA

Tue 12 Nov – DUNEDIN – TOWN HALL

Wed 13 Nov – CHRISTCHURCH – WOLFBROOK ARENA

Tue 19 Nov – PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT ON BROADWAY

Wed 20 Nov – TAURANGA – MERCURY BAYPARK ARENA

Fri 22 Nov – HAMILTON – GLOBOX ARENA, CLAUDELANDS

Sat 23 Nov – AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA

Fri 29 Nov – PERTH – KINGS PARK & BOTANIC GARDEN – SOLD OUT

Sat 30 Nov – PERTH – KINGS PARK & BOTANIC GARDEN – SOLD OUT

Sun 1 Dec – PERTH – KINGS PARK & BOTANIC GARDEN

Wed 04 Dec – SYDNEY – OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT – SOLD OUT

Thu 05 Dec – SYDNEY – OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT – SOLD OUT

Sat 07 Dec – SYDNEY – OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT – SOLD OUT

Sun 08 Dec – SYDNEY – OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT – SOLD OUT

Tue 10 Dec – MELBOURNE – ROD LAVER ARENA

Fri 13 Dec – NEWCASTLE – ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE – SOLD OUT

Sat 14 Dec – BRISBANE – ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

