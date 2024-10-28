League Legends Win On And Off The Field

13 October 2024

Despite the fact that the inaugural League Legends team are now retired from the professional game, the ex-NRL and Kiwi representative players still had all the moves against the Bay of Plenty Lakers rugby league team, taking out the win 48-14 in Rotorua yesterday.

More than 2500 people packed into Puketawhero Park for the match, which saw some of Australasia’s most loved ex-players take to the field, all in the name of men’s mental health.

The event was created by ex-Warrior and Kiwi player, Sione Faumuina to help raise awareness of men’s mental health and wellbeing.

And despite being a bit puffed after the game, Faumuina was full of praise for the Bay of Plenty Lakers, and the crowd.

“We were very rusty at the start, but once the joints loosened up, the body kicked in as if I as 23. It was a great game – but I’m very grateful that the Lakers took it a bit easy on us!

“At the end of the day it wasn’t about who won, it was about raising awareness about men’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Immediately before a stirring haka, Faumiuna addressed the crowd who had stayed around after the game to meet their league idols.

“Today is about celebrating our men, our brothers, grandfathers, friends…we want everyone to know, especially our men…if you are going through troubles, all you’ve got to do is to ask for help – please just ask.”

In the days building up to the main event, the players were welcomed onto Te Takira Marae, visited Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa and Te Puia, and dropped into smoko at a number of local manufacturing businesses to share personal stories about their own challenges with mental health.

WERA Aotearoa Charitable Trust, a Rotorua community support organisation, is a key supporter of the event.

It’s CEO, Israel Hawkins - who had taken to the field for an exhibition match earlier in the day - says the Legends team have made a significant impact on the local community in the short time they have been here.

“There is no doubt that we have challenges with mental health in communities across the country, and our men are particularly hard to reach when it comes to identifying concerns and providing support.

“The stories these guys have shared in the past few days have reached the hearts and minds of men - and women - across the rohe,” says Mr Hawkins.

“In order to make some gains in improving men’s mental health and wellbeing, we have to try something different. League Legends is that something different."

