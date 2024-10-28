Discover Hamilton's Street Art With Boon Street Art Tours

14 October 2024

Supplied: Boon Arts

Hamilton Arts Trust is thrilled to announce that its Boon street art tours in Hamilton are back for spring. Led by knowledgeable local guides, these tours provide an engaging insight into the stories behind some of the murals that adorn our streets and hidden alleyways.

Participants will learn about the artists, their inspirations, and the cultural significance of each piece. The tours are sponsored by Love the Centre, and will run until the end of November 2024, taking in a selection of hidden and not-so-hidden gems in the central city.

To make these tours more accessible to the community, Boon Arts has adjusted the prices, ensuring that everyone can enjoy this experience. Tickets are now $15 for an adult, $10 for gold card holders and students, and $5 for kids aged 5-16. The 1-hour tours start at Hamilton Central Library and finish at Victoria on the River.

‘I enjoyed seeing the amazing street art that I didn't even know existed,’ said one participant after the tour. ‘It was very educational and inspiring,’ said another. ‘Really cool to see all the different artworks.’

‘I think everyone should experience these tours - they are such fun,’ said Boon’s Audience and Relationship Development Manager Sasha McLaren. ‘It’s one thing to see the beautiful artworks, but hearing the stories from the artists deepens your understanding and connection to the work.’

In the last decade, over 80 vibrant murals have been created during Boon festivals, showcasing the talent of both local and international artists. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a curious visitor, the Boon Street Art Tours promise a fun adventure through Hamilton’s streets, igniting a new appreciation for the city’s artistic flair.

Join us soon for an exploration of Hamilton's street art scene—where every corner tells a story.

