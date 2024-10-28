Silver Ferns Claim Constellation Cup In Perth

Image copyright: Michael Bradley Photography

Securing their first win in Australia since 2019 helped the Silver Ferns claim the 2024 Constellation Cup with a defining 61-43 win over the Diamonds in the third test of the series in Perth on Sunday.

The Silver Ferns had to withstand a torrid first half challenge from the world champions, digging deep through their growing resilience and absorbing everything Australia could throw at them before unleashing with an impressive second half response during which they restricted their opponents to single-digit returns during the third and fourth quarters.

The 18-goal winning margin followed hot on the heels of 14 and 11-goal margins in the opening two tests in New Zealand, the first time they have won three Constellation Cup matches in a row in the same year and just the third time the Silver Ferns have won the Constellation Cup since its inception in 2010.

``We knew this was a super big game for us, we haven’t won in Australia for so long and we knew it was just going to be us out there and I’m a bit lost for words but we’re just so stoked and I’m so proud,’’ Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

``We knew we came in here as underdogs, that Australia is such a quality team and this is probably the hardest 60 minutes we’ve ever played and we almost had nothing to lose. And that inspired the fight in us.’’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading For the third successive match, the Silver Ferns retained the same starting seven while the Diamonds, searching for the right formula, tinkered in making three changes, including starting with the well-performed Sophie Dwyer at goal attack.

On home soil and fighting to keep the series alive, the Diamonds demonstrated a stronger than previously-seen resolve from the outset.

The Silver Ferns started strongly enough to take an early lead, the speed and flow of Australia’s natural attack game paying dividends with Sophie Garbin and Dwyer excelling through their vibrant shooter-to-shooter connection.

The midcourt pressure and smothering defence told at times on the Silver Ferns as errors crept in, the visitors however, holding their own to keep the scores tied up at 13-all at the first break.

The Silver Ferns secured the opening two goals on the resumption, the second stanza revealing the tightest of tussles between the great trans-Tasman rivals. The lead changed hands a couple of times before midcourter Kimiora Poi found her target of key shooting weapon Grace Nweke with more confidence while the defensive end of Kate Heffernan, Karin Burger and Kelly Jackson added extra squeeze as they tightened the margins.

Showing their growing resilience and ability to fend off a dogged Australia, the Silver Ferns kept their noses in front 28-26 at the main break, the Diamonds having more opportunities but the Silver Ferns proving the more accurate under the hoop.

Scoring the first three goals of the third term helped the Silver Ferns turn the corner and into a dominant and pivotal 15 minutes of the game. The defensive end for the women in black became more prominent with Heffernan, Burger and Jackson picking off crucial extra possession.

At the other end, Ekenasio provided valuable support to Nweke under the hoop, the captain sinking valuable long-range shots as the Silver Ferns absorbed a physical challenge from the Diamonds to deliver an improved through-court flow while flexing their stamp on the game.

Australia introduced Georgie Horjus at wing attack for captain Liz Watson for her test debut and Sunday Aryang at wing defence but they could not contain a determined Silver Ferns who continued to grow in confidence.

Winning their first third quarter of the series, the Silver Ferns opened the gates with an 18-9 scoreline to leave them well-placed when leading 46-35 at the last turn.

The Silver Ferns continued to capture greater turnover opportunities which further enhanced their possession tally, nailing home their advantage to finish with a flourish and a rare 3-0 start to the Constellation Cup series.

Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 61

Australian Diamonds: 43

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 47/50 (94%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 14/17 (82%)

Shooting Stats - Diamonds:

Sophie Garbin 26/28 (93%)

Sophie Dwyer 14/20 (70%)

Cara Koenen 3/7 (43%)

