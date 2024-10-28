New Car And New Team Excites Old Hand Allen

Race winner in Toyota 86 Allen will be a contender – Bruce Jenkins

Allen has been a regular race winner and top three contender in recent seasons in New Zealand’s top one make one model championship and finished last season as a winner in his familiar NAPA Autoparts backed car.

The colour scheme might be similar on his Bridgestone GR86 Championship challenger but that’s about all. His brand new GR86 will also be part of a brand new team, Syndicate Motorsport, run by engineer Glenn Mason who has plenty of experience engineering Taylor Bryant’s Toyota 86 in recent seasons.

Allen is aiming to be a contender right from the first practice laps when the championship gets underway at Taupo International Motorsport Park at the end of next month.

“I’ve had very limited time in the new car like everyone else, but first impressions are excellent and we were quickly up to speed at the first shakedown test at Taupo last week.

“The team is new and will be a two-car team but we are very focussed on succeeding and as I’ve said before, I personally have unfinished business in this championship. Maybe with the new car and a level playing field, I can finish the job this season, win races, be consistent and be a factor in the title chase.

As well as familiar supporter NAPA, Justin’s GR86 will carry support from Feilding Auto Electrical, and Manawatu and TRC Toyota.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The inaugural Bridgestone GR86 Championship gets underway at the Taupo International Motorsport Park next month.

Five rounds in the new year conclude at Taupo with the championship drivers on show to all of the Supercar teams when the Australian championship comes to town once again. More than 20 of the country’s top drivers and rising stars are all set for battle with only four days of testing remaining before the first competitive session gets underway.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

