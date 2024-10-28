Lily Wilson Is Our National Cadet Of The Year For 2025

Bria Walker and Lily Wilson with Kerry Mitchell (Photo/Supplied)

On Friday 11 October at the St John training camp in Waddington, Bria Walker, St John Youth’s National Cadet of the Year for 2024, handed over the korowai (cloak) to Lily Wilson, incoming National Cadet of the Year for 2025.

Lily was chosen by a panel of judges who annually assess a strong group of candidates from our youth cadets. Her new responsibilities will include being an advisor to Priory Chapter and a member of the National Youth Leadership team. Cadet of the year provides youth representation to the programme’s leadership teams at every level - from district to national - and is an influential ambassador for the Youth programme for the entire Hato Hone St John (HHStJ) organisation.

Kerry Mitchell, HHStJ National Youth Manager, says that “this year, our applicants were of an absolute stellar calibre once again. Our work was really cut out for us to identify and single out one person. Sorting from the original list of applicants to a shortlist of six was challenging in itself. One of our panel members put it well, saying that with young people like this, Aotearoa has a bright future ahead.”

Kerry also says that they were looking for someone who can lead, communicate and relate to people from across HHStJ. "We assess for skills like writing, leadership, presenting and teamwork because the National Cadet of the Year needs to demonstrate these at the highest level.”

Lily hails from Wānaka and is the current Regional Cadet of the Year for the South Island Region. She has been involved with HHStJ since 2012 and recently attended the inaugural Asia Pacific Youth Competition 2024 in Hong Kong, where the New Zealand St John Youth team came second overall.

Kerry Mitchell and Lily Wilson (Photo/Supplied)

When asked about her new appointment and her motivations for applying, Lily explained,

“I initially set my sights on applying for National Cadet of the Year to connect more deeply with our rangatahi and leaders across Aotearoa. I've been fortunate to have inspiring leaders who continually support and challenge me, which has fuelled my passion for connecting with others. I believe being able to connect and form relationships with others is one of the most rewarding aspects of the youth programme. I was so excited to work alongside the other applicants other the weekend and exchange and embrace our passion for leadership together.

“I’ve always wanted to give back and inspire younger cadets just as I was inspired by those before me. I believe that applying for this role will not only deepen my self-awareness and leadership skills but also allow me to mentor others and represent the voices of youth in our organisation. I’m truly honoured to be selected for the 2025 National Cadet of the Year!”

In terms of some words of encouragement for the year ahead, Kerry said, “Be yourself, because this role can be whatever you make it. I know Lily will be a great ambassador for our programme. The team and I look forward to working with her.”

Congratulations to Lily and the five other shortlisted candidates, Abby Thomas (Waiuku), Arielle Perchig-Gibli (Fendalton), Dayna Bennett (Otūmoetai), Zara Campbell (Winton), and Zoe Sole (Rangiora) for their achievements.

Applications for the Youth Cadets programme is open all year round, as are those for the Penguin programme – a precursor programme available to primary school students.

