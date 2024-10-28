Tess Liautaud Releasing Sophomore Album 'Blue Mind'

Among the folk singers and the rock'n'rollers on the east side of Ōtautahi, a small corner of nowhere that feels like everywhere, comes Tess Liautaud's sophomore album 'Blue Mind'.

(Photo/Supplied)

Sharing the stage with collaborator Adam Hattaway, Lyttelton legends The Eastern and even Bruce Springsteen, Liautaud has made her mark during her short time in Aotearoa. A reflection of that time, the ten track, folk-rock long player sings of bruised hearts, burdensome bonds, self care and personal growth. The songs are intense but easy, in that Jackson Browne, dreaming of Laurel Canyon, Americana sort of way.

The album have it’s awaited celebratory launch in Ōtautahi with her musical companions at Space Academy on the 26th October, with support from Emily Fairlight.

Title track, 'Blue Mind' is a soulful anthem that serves as a heartfelt reminder to pause amidst life’s hustle & bustle. Tess says "it encourages listeners to prioritise their mental health & find joy in everyday moments, inviting them to embrace tranquillity & self-care.''

Paired with a music video by Max Liautaud and Caleb McDonald filmed in the southern high country. We follow Tess solo trekking through the untamed surroundings of Arthur’s Pass, dense bush, torrid rivers and cascading waterfalls to find her blue mind.

