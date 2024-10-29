Stratford Man Makes It NZ Title Win Number Eight

Cameron ‘Camo’ Keegan (Photo: Andy McGechan and BikesportNZ.com)

OCTOBER 29, 2024: Taranaki’s Cameron ‘Camo’ Keegan raced his way to yet another commanding victory at the 2024 New Zealand ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) Motocross Nationals on the outskirts of New Plymouth over Labour Weekend.

Obviously thrilled to be racing in front of a home crowd, the 35-year-old Stratford electrician virtually had the title in the bag with two of six races still to run and “only really needed to finish the final two races” to clinch his eighth New Zealand ATV crown at this Un4seen Decals-sponsored event on Sunday afternoon.

The programme was for seven races for each class over the two-day annual event, but organisers decided to cut the racing down to six per class after heavy rain made the steep and hilly track on Barrett Rd too slippery, especially for the younger competitors.

It was a mixed bag weather-wise, with perfect conditions ruined by rain late on both days, the torrential downpour on Sunday afternoon the final straw.

Keegan won all six premier grade races over the weekend, fending off assaults from the defending champion, 25-year-old Christchurch man Taylor Graham, with Christchurch’s George Doig claiming the third podium spot. Amberley’s multi-time former title winner Ian Ffitch and Dunedin’s Devan Whitelock rounded out the top five.

“My first two races were in fine conditions on Saturday and then it was muddy for race three. It was a mixed day on Sunday too,” said Keegan afterwards.

“I had a couple of bad starts and was back in sixth or so, then managed to work my way to the front each time. Basically, it was just down to me or Taylor Graham to decide the title, but I was comfortably ahead on points on Sunday.

“The New Zealand ATV Motocross Nationals will be held in the South Island next year and I’ll definitely turn up then to try and defend my title,” said Keegan.

Other class winners were Waverley’s Tyler Campbell (Open class); Christchurch’s George Doig (Production class); Springston’s Conner Boucherie (125cc Production class); Rakaia’s Marco Bovendeerd (300cc Production class); Eltham’s Shane Hurliman (ATV Veterans); Christchurch's Lori Graham (ATV Women); Christchurch’s Troy Carnahan (Mini Max class, 80cc); Timaru’s Jason McKnight (Mini class, 50cc); Eltham’s Ryan Hurliman (ATV Clubmen).

“Racing at the weekend was intense and shows that the sport is in a healthy state at the moment, with the youngsters showing development that could put them near the top of ATV racing in the senior ranks in years to come too,” said Motorcycling New Zealand ATV commissioner Dennis Cox.

The 2024 New Zealand ATV MX Nationals were supported by Un4seen Decals, Craig Corrigan Electrical, Keegan Electrical, Mach1 Yamaha, Wild Animal Control NZ Ltd, Reid Recovery, Ffitch Racing (High Performance ATV Accessories), Bailey Motorcycles and Dismantlers, Hinton Contracting (Agricultural Contractors), Woody’s Engineering, Fleetline (Utility Canopies & Accessories), Two Stroke Twin Smoke Racing, Cooks Honda and Motorcycling New Zealand.

