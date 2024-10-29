Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwi Ferns Prepare For Pacific Championships Showdown Against Papua New Guinea Orchids

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 9:01 pm
New Zealand Rugby League

New Zealand Rugby League is excited to announce the Kiwi Ferns squad set to take on the Papua New Guinea Orchids in the upcoming Pacific Championships match this Sunday, October 3, at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. With a place in the Pacific Championships final on the line, the Kiwi Ferns are sharpening their strategies following last week’s heroic defensive display against the Australian Jillaroos.

The Kiwi Ferns displayed remarkable resilience and determination in defense during their last match, and this week, the team is focused on refining attacking combinations and timing. The aim is to deliver a well-rounded game that highlights both defensive strength and strategic scoring opportunities, creating an exciting display of rugby league for fans and securing a shot at the championship final.

In addition to the returning players, this Sunday’s match will also see two significant debuts. McKenzie Wiki, daughter of Kiwi legend Ruben Wiki, will don the black-and-white jersey for the first time. Known for her powerful runs and fierce commitment, McKenzie is ready to continue her family’s legacy on the field. Brooke Talataina, also set to debut, brings tenacity and focus to the lineup, enhancing the team’s depth and versatility in this high-stakes matchup.

Match Details:

  • Date: Sunday, October 3
  • Venue: Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby
  • Kick-off Time: 3:55 pm NZT

Kiwi Ferns Team:

  1. Shanice Parker
  2. Mackenzie Wiki*
  3. Mele Hufanga
  4. Abigail Roache
  5. Leianne Tufuga
  6. Gayle Broughton
  7. Tyla King
  8. Brianna Clark
  9. Brooke Anderson
  10. Alexis Tauaneai
  11. Najvada George
  12. Amber Hall
  13. Georgia Hale
  14. Ashleigh Quinlan
  15. Otesa Pule
  16. Brooke Talataina*
  17. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa

18th Man: Cheyelle Robins-Reti

*Denotes debut

With a combination of seasoned leaders and promising new talent, the Kiwi Ferns are ready to take on the Orchids and make their mark in the Pacific Championships. Fans can tune in this Sunday to support the team as they strive for victory and a spot in the final.

© Scoop Media

