Australia Claim Final Game In Constellation Cup Series

30 October, 2024

Michael Bradley Photography. Photo/Supplied.

Hoping to complete a full set of wins proved a bridge too far for the Silver Ferns after Australia closed out this year’s Constellation Cup with a 63-50 win in the final match of the series in Melbourne on Wednesday.

After winning the first three games, the Silver Ferns had already claimed their first Constellation Cup win since 2021 and just their third in the 14-year history of the competition.

Faced with weighing up the balance between chasing a history-making Constellation Cup clean sweep or testing the depth of her bench against an Australian team with points to prove, the coach opted to give all her 12-strong squad game time.

“Being able to get on top of the Diamonds three games in a row we knew their backs were against the wall coming into this game,’’ Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

”They played a really good game tonight and unfortunately we didn’t play at our best. Obviously, we really wanted to take the game but it was important to get everybody out there.

”It’s been such a full team effort to get us to where we are today to be able to win the Cup, so we wanted to give everybody the opportunity today. We would have loved to set them up in a really perfect way to come on but the experience they will gain out there playing against Australia is second to none.’’

Getting her first opportunity of the series, rising young goal shoot Amelia Walmsley was given the nod in the Silver Ferns starting line-up to earn her sixth test cap, while the other six starters were unchanged from the previous three tests.

Returning to the game-day 12, the well-credentialled Kiera Austin (goal attack) and Kate Moloney (centre) were both included in the Diamonds starting seven for the series-finale.

Getting away to a solid start, the Silver Ferns let a four-goal lead slip on the back of untimely errors, the Diamonds growing in confidence as the match built.

Walmsley made a composed start through her positioning, strong ball handling, shooting and even picking up an intercept.

At the other end, shooters Sophie Garbin and Austin made statement starts with slick driving play, movement and flawless accuracy under the hoop.

A buzzer-time goal to Walmsley helped the Silver Ferns level the scores at 15-all at the first break.

The Silver Ferns made a complete change to their shooting line-up on the resumption with Grace Nweke and Maia Wilson replacing Walmsley and Ekenasio.

With the lead changing hands a couple of times, the Diamonds finally got their noses in front through slick ball movement at the attack end while defenders Courtney Bruce and Sunday Aryang proved a handful in the Silver Ferns shooting circle.

Parris Mason was injected late in the piece for Karin Burger but playing with greater urgency and accuracy, it was the Diamonds who led 32-26 at the main break.

Still gauging their depth of experience, there were more changes for the Silver Ferns in the third stanza. Ekenasio returned to the action while Kate Heffernan moved to centre and Karin Burger to wing defence.

Shortly after, Claire O’Brien was injected at wing attack. The raft of changes having an effect on New Zealand’s momentum and through-court connections. Full of energy, the Diamonds pushed on relentlessly with shooter Austin and defender Aryang having strong outings.

The Diamonds held the upper hand through the third stanza hitting their straps with their renowned speed, defensive doggedness and shooting accuracy to stretch their buffer to 48-37 at the last turn.

Maddy Gordon returned to court at wing attack for the run home while Phoenix Karaka got her first taste of action in the series when coming on at goal defence. With the coach exploring all her options, Walmsley also got a late run at goal attack.

Karaka made a decent impact as the Silver Ferns ate into the deficit with a strong late run but making just the one change throughout the match, there was no denying the world champion Diamonds, who delivered their best outing of the series.

Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 50

Australian Diamonds: 63

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 25/26 (96%)

Amelia Walmsley 9/11 (82%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 11/14 (79%)

Maia Wilson 5/6 (83%)

Shooting Stats - Diamonds:

Sophie Garbin 36/36 (100%)

Kiera Austin 27/30 (90%)

