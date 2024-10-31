Dame Lisa Carrington Wins ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award

Photo/Supplied.

Dame Lisa Carrington has been awarded one of the Olympic movement’s highest honours, receiving the ANOC Outstanding Sporting Career Award.

Dame Lisa was in Cascais, Portugal to receive the award at the 2024 Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOC) Awards. The event was attended by more than 600 people from the Olympic Movement including IOC President Dr. Thomas Bach, as well as representatives from the world’s 206 National Olympic Committees.

The award recognises Dame Lisa’s career to date, and fittingly it comes in another dominant year in which she claimed three gold medals at the Paris Olympic Games (K4, K2, K1). The wins took her total Olympic medal haul to a staggering nine medals, eight of which are gold.

“I’m honoured to be recognised by ANOC and to receive this award,” said Dame Lisa.

“From winning my first gold in London back in 2012, through to the success this year in Paris, it’s been an opportunity for me to reflect on the journey to get to this point. I’m so lucky to do what I do – sport is such a privilege. Thank you to ANOC for allowing people like me, to live out their dreams.”

It is the first time a New Zealander has won the award. NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to Dame Lisa.

“We are incredibly proud of Dame Lisa and it’s been fantastic to be here in person to cheer her on as she won this award,” said Nicol.

“Her contribution to New Zealand and New Zealand sport cannot be understated. She’s incredibly dedicated and inspiring, and is without a doubt one of our greatest ever athletes.

“This award also recognises her global impact and the remarkable legacy she has built within the international sporting community. She embodies the spirit of dedication and excellence, and we’re thrilled to see her recognised with this prestigious award.”

The complete list of ANOC 2024 award winners is.

Female Outstanding Career – Lisa Carrington

Male Outstanding Career – Ma Long

Best Male Athlete of Paris – Letsile Tebogo

Best Female Athlete of Paris – Julien Alfred

Best Male Team of Paris – Norway Handball (Award collected by Hans Lindberg)

Best Female Team of Paris – Italy Volleyball (Award collected by Carlota Cambi)

Best Male Team in Individual Sports – Japan Artistic Gymnastics (Award collected by Kaya Kazuma)

Best Female Team in Individual Sports – Team GB Track Cycling (Award collected by Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell, and Emma Finucane)

Best Mixed Team – Austria’s Lukas Mähr and Lara Vadlau

The ANOC Awards were established by Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and first held in Bangkok in 2014.

Dame Lisa Carrington’s Olympic bio is available here.

