Beacons Of Light Return To Parnell For Christmas

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Parnell Business Association

A vibrant art installation featuring works from two esteemed New Zealand artists will be on display in Heard Park, Parnell, for the festive season.

Beacons of light rendition (Photo/Supplied)

‘Beacons of Light’, which debuted in the city-fringe suburb last year, is a work of art in the form of five lightboxes standing tall in Heard Park that play with colour, darkness, light, and speak to a quintessential Kiwi Christmas. This year, the beacons are adorned by works of art by renowned landscape painter Tony Ogle, represented locally by Parnell Gallery, and esteemed cubist painter James Watkins, who is also Gallery Manager at Parnell’s International Art Centre. Each artist has selected five artworks which will stand at 2.5 metres tall and be illuminated by night.

Last year saw a successful launch of this installation, with many visitors pausing in the park to admire the art and take photos to share online. The Parnell Business Association, who commissioned this installation, cannot wait to see ‘Beacons of Light’ return to the area, updated with new artworks for the coming Christmas season.

‘Beacons of Light’ will be on display in Heard Park, Parnell from 20 November—6 January, and are free to visit for the duration of this period.

© Scoop Media

