Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fabiana Palladino Is Back With A Smooth Slice Of Pop

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 2:41 pm
Press Release: The Label

After releasing “one of 2024’s best debut albums”(Guardian), Fabiana Palladino returns with new single ‘Drunk’. Self-written and produced, ‘Drunk’ was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios in August of this year alongside Ellis Dupuy (Drums) and Joe Newman (Guitar), with her father and the legendary Pino Palladino later adding his signature bass to complete the track. The new single sees Palladino shift from the silky, polished production on her debut album to a more raw, immediate sound. It captures the energy of live performance which is further elevated by the analog mixing from the five-time GRAMMY award-winning engineer, Russell Elevado.

(Photo/Supplied)

Out now via Paul Institute / XL Recordings, ‘Drunk’ is a testament to Palladino’s ever-evolving artistry, where emotionally charged songwriting meets masterful production, all underpinned by her captivating vocals. It’s a powerful reminder of why she is one of this year’s most exciting breakthrough pop artists.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In April of this year, Fabiana Palladino released her self-titled debut album. Over 5 years in the making, the album was released to widespread acclaim picking up 5* from the likes of The Guardian and Stereogum, meanwhile Lorde declared “I implore you to listen to this album, to my ear the year’s best. That it’s a DEBUT ALBUM is surreal to me”. Written and produced by Palladino, the album features performances from renowned musicians and close friends including Paul Institute co-founder Jai Paul, her father and legendary session bassist Pino Palladino, brother and Yussef Dayes bassist Rocco Palladino, renowned drummer Steve Ferrone and strings from Rob Moose.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 