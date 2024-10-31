Fabiana Palladino Is Back With A Smooth Slice Of Pop

After releasing “one of 2024’s best debut albums”(Guardian), Fabiana Palladino returns with new single ‘Drunk’. Self-written and produced, ‘Drunk’ was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios in August of this year alongside Ellis Dupuy (Drums) and Joe Newman (Guitar), with her father and the legendary Pino Palladino later adding his signature bass to complete the track. The new single sees Palladino shift from the silky, polished production on her debut album to a more raw, immediate sound. It captures the energy of live performance which is further elevated by the analog mixing from the five-time GRAMMY award-winning engineer, Russell Elevado.

Out now via Paul Institute / XL Recordings, ‘Drunk’ is a testament to Palladino’s ever-evolving artistry, where emotionally charged songwriting meets masterful production, all underpinned by her captivating vocals. It’s a powerful reminder of why she is one of this year’s most exciting breakthrough pop artists.

In April of this year, Fabiana Palladino released her self-titled debut album. Over 5 years in the making, the album was released to widespread acclaim picking up 5* from the likes of The Guardian and Stereogum, meanwhile Lorde declared “I implore you to listen to this album, to my ear the year’s best. That it’s a DEBUT ALBUM is surreal to me”. Written and produced by Palladino, the album features performances from renowned musicians and close friends including Paul Institute co-founder Jai Paul, her father and legendary session bassist Pino Palladino, brother and Yussef Dayes bassist Rocco Palladino, renowned drummer Steve Ferrone and strings from Rob Moose.

