Bridgestone GR86 Championship Wide Open And Ready To Set Records

The official pre-season test saw 23 cars on track – Andy Kruy

Twenty three cars completed TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand’s official two day test at Hampton Downs with the countdown on for the 2024-25 Bridgestone GR86 Championship’s first round at Taupo next month.

Lap times were at least two seconds per lap faster around the shorter National Circuit layout than the old TR86 model, with most drivers putting that down to slightly more power, better braking and a step up in grip thanks to the Bridgestone tyre.

“The tyre is excellent, very good,” said series regular Justin Allen who debuted his latest NAPA Autoparts livery on his brand new GR86.

“There’s quite a bit that is similar to the older car but for sure there is more grip in all the corners from the Bridgestone. It’s quite something to make a two second gain on a circuit that’s a minute and a quarter long, so I think we can look forward to some impressive performances on the championship circuits.”

The other talking point is how close the twenty three field was in testing. With the fastest lap times in the mid 1 minute 14 second bracket, the top twenty cars were covered by less than a second. That delighted Category Manager Amanda Tollemache, who says fans can look forward to some super competitive racing.

“For years we’ve got used to saying how close the field has been with a second or so covering the top ten and a couple of seconds across the whole field. It’s going to be even closer this year and consistency is going to be even more important.

“There were a lot of good performances during the two day test, but it really was too close to call on predicting a pre-season favourite and the championship really is going to be wide open this year. Potentially any of the drivers could be in the mix.”

Justin Allen enjoyed the pace of the new car – John Cowpland

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 January - 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

