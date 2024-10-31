Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Fun, Contemporary Take On Shakespeare's Twelfth Night

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 5:58 pm
Press Release: Stagecraft

Twelfth Night rave 2 (Orsino) [Photo/Supplied]

Set on a party island somewhere in the Med in the 90s, Stagecraft’s upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is a bangin’ take on this classic tale of mistaken identities and mischief.

Orsino fancies Olivia who falls for his employee Cesario who is actually the shipwrecked Viola in disguise who has fallen for her boss, Orsino. Luckily Viola’s twin brother Sebastian washes up, manages to fend off the adoring Antonio and some drunken louts, and gets jiggy with Olivia, so Viola gets her man in the end. Meanwhile, Olivia’s household are busy winding-up the gullible for fun. Confused?

Co-directors Joy Hellyer and Paul Kay say this production is all about being true to the silliness of Twelfth Night as it would have been intended and enjoyed in Shakespeare’s day.

“While it’s got a romantic plot, there are some big characters and a lot of laughs, all wrapped up in a party vibe, so it’s just pure entertainment that no one needs to think too hard about,” says Joy.

Paul Kay, celebrating his 25th anniversary directing plays for local Wellington theatre societies, says Twelfth Night has long been on his bucket list to direct for the way it lends itself to a contemporary take.

“With the Iberian Coast aesthetic and the 90s music and dancing, it’s the perfect way to start celebrating summer and the festive season,” says Paul.

Stagecraft’s season of Twelfth night runs from 6-16 November, with most shows at 7.30pm (apart from a Sunday matinee at 3pm on 10 November and 6.30pm shows on 12 &13 November). Bookings are at iTicket and ticket prices are $30 or concession prices of $15 (child) and $20 (unwaged/students/seniors).

