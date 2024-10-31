Thousands Rally Across The Region In Epic Attempt To Break Keepy Uppy World Record

Keepy Uppy (Photo/Supplied)

As part of Sport New Zealand’s Play Week Aotearoa (26 October - 1 November 2024), Sport Manawatū invited people across Palmerston North, Manawatū, Horowhenua, and Tararua to assist in breaking the world record* for the most people playing Keepy Uppy at the same time. This spirited effort saw participants from all walks of life joining in the challenge, united by the love of play and the thrill of making history!

Currently, the world record for the most people playing Keepy Uppy simultaneously stands at 702, a title held by Queensland. But the buzz, colour, and joy that filled classrooms, offices, parks, and public locations across the districts yesterday were unmatched, and we're hopeful that the communities infectious energy has helped us surpass the record!

The call to participate went out to all corners of the region—early childhood centres, schools, workplaces, retirement villages, and beyond—and the response was overwhelming. Registration numbers revealed over 60 groups signed up, with six groups comprising between 50 to 100 participants and another six groups exceeding 100. B&M Centre at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō in Levin, and Tararua College in Pahiatua served as key gathering spots, with people of all ages rallying to bounce inflatable balls and balloons in a united attempt.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks shared, "It's been incredible to see communities come together with such enthusiasm and unity. Yesterday's event was a true celebration of the power of play and connection. Watching so many people of all ages participating in this shared goal—supporting each other, laughing, and having fun—reminds us of why events like Play Week are so important. I believe we've not only set a new record but also strengthened the sense of community across the region."

While the official count remains to be confirmed, Sport Manawatū are thrilled by the sheer number of people who participated and are currently submitting their evidence to verify the record attempt. Once all submissions are verified, Sport Manawatū will announce the final number on their website and across social media channels.

A huge thank you goes out to everyone who joined us yesterday—your enthusiasm, commitment, and sense of fun made this day unforgettable. We couldn’t have imagined a better way to celebrate Play Week Aotearoa than coming together to share a joyful moment that we hope will land our region in the record books.

*The record-breaking attempt is unofficial and pending final verification.

This event was supported by Sport New Zealand, the Palmerston North City Council, and Replay – NZ.

