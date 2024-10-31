Back To The Future As US Open Winner Returns To Auckland’s ASB Classic

(New Zealand, Thursday 31 October, 2024) - Grand Slam winner Bianca Andreescu is going back to the future, returning for the ASB Classic in Auckland where her remarkable career ignited five years ago.

The Canadian-born 24-year-old has battled injury for much of her short career, but is excited about her prospects of returning to the top of the game, beginning with where it all began, at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

This is where her career took off in 2019, following a lengthy layoff the previous year, finishing runner-up at the ASB Tennis Arena after going through qualifying.

Her performance sparked a remarkable hot streak. She went on to qualify at the Australian Open, then won her first major title at Indian Wells, before winning again at her home Canadian Open, and icing this with a remarkable victory at the US Open, where she beat Serena Williams in the final.

Andreescu’s ranking sky-rocketed to No 4 in the world at year’s end.

The Canadian is injury-free as she returns to the game, making the quarterfinal in Japan this month.

Andreescu hopes the positive memories from her 2019 experience in Auckland will be the catalyst to a rewarding 2025 season.

“I remember how incredible the crowd was,” said Andreescu. “I remember stepping out on the court – even though they did not really know who I was. They loved my game and I am sure they were rooting for the underdog. The support I had was incredible. That is the main thing I am looking forward to in coming back.”

ASB Classic Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin said he was delighted to have secured the return of Andreescu.

“Bianca is a very special player who has a fantastic game, capable of matching the best in the world. She is also a wonderful ambassador for the game and this is one of the reasons she is always a firm fan favourite,” he said.

“Her resilience in the face of injury challenges is one of the things that makes her such an outstanding player and person and we are excited to host her at the ASB Classic.”

Andreescu, who started playing tennis at seven years old, moved through the Canadian system to become world No 3 ranked junior and then turned professional in 2015.

She first played in Auckland in 2019, going through qualifying and overcoming the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, before being edged by Julia Goerges in the final.

Andreescu then qualified in Australia, followed by a WTA 125-level victory before she triumphed for her first major title at Indian Wells, which included wins over Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber. The Canadian overcame a shoulder injury to beat Serena Williams in the final in Canada before the global breakthrough at the US Open, becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She rocketed to No 4 in the world but suffered a serious knee injury in the WTA finals which sidelined her for 2020 before COVID closed the game down, with Andreescu struggling to recover from the ailment.

Andreescu was injured in 2022, working her way back to fitness last year before an ankle injury thwarted her progress.

This year, she reached the third round at the French Open and Wimbledon and the final in ‘S-Hertogenbosch. She has worked hard on her rehab, incorporating yoga and strong mental practices to her unique game of power and precision, ready for action in Auckland.

“The most challenging thing coming back from injury is getting back into top shape – physically, mentally and game-wise. That will take time. But I know I am going to get back there and hopefully even better.

“Having good results this year will help me in 2025. The more matches I play, the better I am going to get, so I am really looking forward to 2025. I am going to have a great pre-season, I have a great team around me and so I know I will be back.

“Those amazing crowds are the main thing I am looking forward to coming back, on top of Auckland being such an amazing city, and I am hoping I can explore it more. The emotions it brought me I will never forget.”

Lamperin is continuing to build another outstanding line-up for the ASB Classic, and hopes another Major winner will be confirmed in the weeks to come.

The WTA women’s tournament at the ASB Classic gets underway on 30 December followed by the ATP men’s tournament from 6 January 2025.

