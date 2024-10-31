Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Art For Good - A Charity Auction Benefitting Kindness Collective | Online Bidding Now Live

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 8:33 pm
Press Release: Gow Langsford Gallery

Gow Langsford are delighted to support New Zealand charity Kindness Collective this November with Art For Good. Hosted at our flagship premises in Onehunga, a selection of artworks created specifically for the event by 12 leading Aotearoa artists will be auctioned and the proceeds donated to Kindness Collective.

Online bidding is now live and runs for only one week ahead of the live auction evening.

Kindness Collective is a nationwide charity that spreads kindness by connecting children and families with the things they need (from everyday essentials to moments of joy). They support thousands of people living in poverty every year through nationwide programmes. The Collective aims to promote a kinder New Zealand, tackling inequity from the ground up, creating long-term, positive social impacts where everyone has the chance to thrive.

Works will be on show at Gow Langsford Onehunga during business hours (Thursday-Friday 10-5pm; Saturday 10-4pm) or by appointment from Thursday 31 October - Thursday 7 November.

The auction is now live and biddable online with thanks to Art + Object. Ben Plumbly will conclude the sale with a live auction event on Thursday 7 November at 7pm at Gow Langsford Gallery, Onehunga. RSVP for this special evening to info@gowlangsfordgallery.co.nz.

Bid online now: https://live.artandobject.co.nz/auctions/4-F115SF/art-for-good-a-collaborative-charity-art-auction-benefiting-kindness-collective

