Appearances On WOW And Shortland Street Up For Grabs With BATS Auction Fundraiser

Be on Shortland Street (Photo/Supplied)

BATS Theatre’s 35th birthday major fundraiser auction is live! This year, we’re celebrating two incredible milestones: the theatre’s 35th anniversary and the 100th birthday of the BATS building.

Open to bidders aged 18 and over, these auctions are essential for raising funds to support BATS and Aotearoa’s talented performing artists. You can check out all the auction items here.

Bidders will have a chance to snag exclusive experiences including appearances on World of WearableArt (WOW), Shortland Street, and Tom Sainsbury’s new show Smalltown Scandals. Dance aficionados can bid on a private class with dance legend Michael Parmenter! Plus, score an incredible Golden Ticket to BATS, including a room hire.

Wellington icon Pinky Agnew will create a bespoke poem for the highest bidder, while Mel Dodge from Prima Facie will provide a personalised hour-long coaching session. For literary lovers, we have a massive collection of signed books from celebrated authors including Emily Perkins, Jenny Pattrick, Michele A’Court, Jenny Pattrick, Emily Writes, Claire Mabey, Michele A’Court, and Christopher Tse.

Sports personalities and teams have rallied to support BATS too. One sports package is a dream for all cricket fans, the auction including a family pass for the Black Caps vs Sri Lanka ODI Jan 5th with behind the scenes tour, lounge access, a personalised museum tour, the T20 double header White Ferns/Black Caps vs Australia on March 26 and a one hour training session with Xara Jetley for you or your team.

Another part of the major fundraiser is a 35th celebration on the 16th November.

Special LIVE auctions, available only at the event include a huge framed Karl Maughan, a Dillon Gamble sculpture and a special Wellington getaway. Some of Wētā Workshop’s creations, made for the event, will also be auctioned.

Tickets for the event are available at bats.co.nz

Flight of Fancy: BATS Turns 35 takes over the entire building on Kent Terrace on November 16 2024. Decked out with the help of the iconic Wētā Workshop, the do-not-miss event of the year will feature iconic artists, live auction, and delicious food and drinks.

With limited tickets available, priced at $135, this is an exclusive opportunity to support the continued success of this vital cultural institution. Tickets are available for purchase at bats.co.nz

Guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening featuring live performances from an iconic lineup of artists. Including; Footnote, Judy Virago, Rachel Atlas, Lola Illusion, Jenire, The Conch, Cadence Chung, Lucien Johnson, Coco and Coco, Vanessa Stacey and Lisa Tomlins, and more! Jason Chasland, known as Leather Lungs (“Master of falsetto and stiletto”) will be flying in from his Glastonbury performance and Sydney Fringe Award winning season especially for the event, to support the theatre that helped launch his career.

The event also features pop-up performances, allowing guests to explore and experience the rich history of 35 years of BATS. Attendees will enjoy food from The Lab, drinks from Luna Estate, Garage Project, Elta Ego, and Karma and chocolate from Whittakers - all included in the ticket price.

Join us for an unforgettable night of performances, dancing, celebrating, and fundraising in support of BATS Theatre's vibrant future.

Auction Details

-The Auction is now live at https://app.galabid.com/bats/items

-It will close 16 November at 10:30pm

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, 16 November 2024

- Time: 6:00 PM

- Venue: BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Tce, Wellington

- Tickets: $135 (available at bats.co.nz)

