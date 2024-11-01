Te Ara Mangawhero, New Section Of Mountains To Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride Opens In Ruapehu

Photo/Supplied

Ngāti Rangi is rapt to announce the first stage of Te Ara Mangawhero, the 21.4km eco-tourism hiking/cycling trail connecting Tūroa and Ohakune on Maunga Ruapehu has officially opened to the public.

The newest section of the Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride was opened on the 1st of November by Minister for Conservation, Māori Development and Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Tama Potaka.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton; Whanganui District Council Mayor and Chair of the Mountains to Sea Partnership, Andrew Tripe and Rangitikei MP Suze Redmayne were also in attendance for the opening ceremony.

As tāngata tiaki o te taiao in the trail’s development, build and maintenance local iwi Ngāti Rangi are excited to see the 11.4km track brought to life.

Ngāti Rangi Pou Ārahi Helen Leahy said Te Ara Mangawhero uplifts and celebrates the House of Paerangi [Ngāti Rangi uri and hāpori] and has affirmed their rights to care for and protect Te Ao Tūroa.

“This trail is kaitiakitanga in action. It embodies the dreams of the tupuna, to connect to Maunga Koro Ruapehu, to protect his tapu and mana, and share this majestic landscape with whānau, the wider community and national and international visitors alike,” she said.

Te Ara Mangawhero creates a journey through nature between the alpine environment near Tūroa and the historic Ohakune Old Coach Road and onwards to the Tasman Sea.

Weaving along the old Bennett and Punch bush tramway and in and out of the ngāhere, the trail crosses the Mangawhero Stream over a number of bridges, with spectacular views of Maunga Ruapehu.

Whanganui District Council Mayor and Chair of the Mountains to Sea Partnership, Andrew Tripe, said it's a world-class section, strengthening the Mountains to Sea Great Ride.

“This partnership between Ngāti Rangi and the local community will provide enduring benefits for both the Ruapehu and Whanganui regions and enhance New Zealand’s cycling network.”

Weston Kirton, Mayor of Ruapehu, says it is predicted Te Ara Mangawhero will attract 50,000 users per section, every year, with an estimated economic benefit of $36 million annually.

Offering a year-round tourism asset that will draw visitors to the region, it will begin future proofing the community and provide economic relief after some tough seasons for the region, he said.

“The opening of Te Ara Mangawhero is transformative for Ruapehu. It will attract visitors, create jobs, support businesses, and showcase the beauty and cultural heritage of our district.”

Building on the old tramway allowed the trail to be created with minimal impacts on the taiao and whenua using sustainable construction practices which included transplanting native seedlings back into the ngāhere with eco-friendly materials from local suppliers.

Ngāti Rangi Pae Whakahaumaru team leader Te Hiiringa Tane Mareikura has worked on building the trail alongside Dodge Contracting, as master trail builders and mentors to the team.

“Their knowledge in trail building has been invaluable and we are extremely grateful for Tim and the whole Dodge team for their hard mahi,” he said.

“Being exposed to new parts of our whenua that many uri have never seen before, experiencing new landscapes and standing where our ancestors once stood has been breathtaking and surreal,” he said.

With the hard work on stage one complete, Ngāti Rangi, was looking forward to welcoming whānau and visitors with open arms to the rohe.

“Te Ara Mangawhero will allow us as mana whenua and visitors to be able to connect to Koro Ruapehu, te awa o Mangawhero, the ngāhere and all its inhabitants in Te Waonui ā Tāne,” Mareikura said.

The first section of Te Ara Mangawhero has been completed thanks to the generous support of Kānoa and the NZ Cycle Trail Enhancement Fund, and the collaborative efforts of Ngāti Rangi, the Department of Conservation, and the Ruapehu District Council.

Efforts are now underway to secure additional funding for the second phase, which will complete the 21.4km trail to Tūroa ski field.

