22nd Annual Taranaki National Art Awards’ Winners Announced

Taranaki Artists First Prize Myron Bent – Hāwera In Nature / Supplied

Last night winners of the 22nd annual Taranaki National Art Awards (TNAA) were announced amidst a vibrant celebration, attended by talented New Zealand creatives and their enthusiastic aesthetes, at Sinclair Electrical Events Centre in Ōpunakē, Taranaki.

From an amazing showcase of over 270 nationwide entries, each of the seven categories were awarded ‘First Prize’ and ‘Highly Commended,’ alongside the Committee’s Choice Award, and two Peoples’ Choice Awards to be announced at Exhibition end. The prize pool was $16,400, and the seven categories were; Painting, Taranaki Artists, 3D, Works on Paper, Photography, Tō Taranakitanga and Fibre Art.

“The Awards epitomise the spirit of collective creative energy in action. From eclectic, dynamic, and thought-provoking, to figurative and more abstract perspectives - we love the vast range and unique way Aotearoa creatives have expressed themselves this year - it’s a great honour to host again on their behalf,” says Megan Symons, Chairperson, TNAA Committee.

TNAA is driven by a strong sense of purpose to offer an exhibition platform that is accessible, inclusive and diverse, with artists able to exhibit no matter their age, or the stage of their career. As well as a competition, it is an exhibition and selling opportunity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Awards attract creators and makers from all over the country, with entries received from Kerikeri to Clyde this year. Popular for budding artists, through to the prolific and experienced, the two youngest entrants are Waitara sisters, aged 9 and 15 years, with two of the elder entrants, professional artist Dale Copeland, and Taranaki laureate photographer Fay Looney.

“Connectivity is key. TNAA allows artists to network and create connections with fellow artists – they get to place themselves within their medium, and make reflections about their practice and mode of expression. It also helps emerging artists grow and connect with established professionals,” says Megan.

This years’ esteemed co-judges were Aaron Lister, Senior Curator, City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi, and Taarati Taiaroa, Assistant Curator Contemporary Māori Art at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, New Plymouth – jointly selecting winners for seven categories from over 270 entries in just one day.

“More than half of the Awards went to Taranaki-based artists – a reflection of the strength of our creative community, and the talented practitioners we have in this region. There was a great mixture of works from those that pay attention to the particulars of place and politics, to others which provide whimsical and contemplative imaginaries for engaging in the world. The Awards this evening reflect a wide spectrum of practice and approaches” says Taarati Taiaroa

“Reflecting on our choices, we observed our chosen works are playful and conceptually sophisticated in their understanding of a history of image-making. There is an attentiveness to detail that we were drawn to; a tight crop, a purposeful off-centredness, a hidden eye-ball, little surprises,” says Aaron Lister.

While it’s a creative celebration, it’s also about the community who enable it.

“This epic creative event was brought to life by our local community - we are so proud of the mahi devoted to planning and organisation, and the phenomenal effort to stage it. It’s the ultimate in community collaboration with local groups, organisations, business and kura all volunteering their time and energy, contributing their diverse skills, centred on their passion for the visual arts,” says Megan.

About a third of the sponsorship comes from the Ōpunakē community; a combination of private sponsors and local businesses.

The exhibition is open to the public daily from Saturday 2nd to 10th November 2024 – 10am to 4pm.

For further information https://www.taranakiartawards.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

