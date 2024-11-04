New Zealand And Australia Set To Face Off In Exciting Ice Hockey Showdown

Auckland, New Zealand – The rivalry returns!

The New Zealand Ice Blacks and Australia’s Mighty Roos are set to clash in the 2025 Trans-Tasman Ice Hockey Challenge, a three-game series hosted at Paradice Botany in Auckland on March 7, 8, and 9.

Following the nail-biting back-to-back overtime clashes in Melbourne earlier this year, and the recent women’s Trans-Tasman Challenge, the Ice Blacks will look to defend their home ice and raise the Trans-Tasman shield in front of a home crowd.

With New Zealand hosting two world championships in April, hype and demand for ice hockey is at an all-time high, and this series promises to showcase the Trans-Tasman rivalry like no other sport can.

Tickets will be in short supply, with all three games from the last series in New Zealand selling out.

Adam Woolnough, General Manager of Ice Hockey Australia said “we have a strong healthy rivalry with New Zealand, its always a fierce and robust game between us. We are preparing for a World Championships, and this is a critical piece to our campaign plan. We want players fighting for a ticket to New Zealand to prove they want to represent Australia at our Worlds in April. This 3-Game Trans-Tasman Challenge is a huge part of our campaign success.”

Paris Heyd, General Manager of the New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation added “there is nothing like a Trans-Tasman contest to get the emotions flowing and kick off the new hockey season. We are excited to be bringing this event back to Auckland and it is a great build up to the men and women world championship divisions we will be hosting in Dunedin in April. International ice hockey has an incredible atmosphere, and we are fortunate to be hosting a number of great events to start the 2025 season, beginning with the Trans-Tasman Challenge.

Event Dates: March 7, 8, 9, 2025

Location: Paradice Botany, Auckland

Tickets on-sale: 11th December 2024 at https://store.nzicehockey.co.nz/

