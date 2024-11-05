Katchafire Revive 'Seriously' Single - Remixed & Remasters + Aus Tour Dates

Twenty years after its original release, Katchafire began working on an epic project to revive their “Revival” album with the first taste “Seriously (Revived Version)” being released on November 15, as they kick off their Australian tour.

Katchafire singer and founding member Logan Bell said, “The song ‘Seriously’ is a love lament, I remember writing the tune all up in my feels about neglected love interests of the day. We were pretty driven to make a career out of music and I would put those pursuits to the side because the band took precedence over everything else.”

The band have been working on remixes of the original ‘Revival’ tracks with engineer Philip McFarlane (Earthkry) and producer Stephen ‘Dubklaat’ Maxwell from Jamaica, and this momentous album project will also see songs being re-recorded with a host of very special guests from the global reggae world.

Speaking about the ‘Revival’ album, Logan said “When the album came out it was at the beginning of a massive reggae resurgence, and our message was for the under-represented, oppressed and down-trodden, speaking directly to like-minded people. We were igniting and raising consciousness using reggae music to push our message to the world to where it needed to be. It became a journey of meeting people and touching hearts with all the blessing of fruits of the king’s music. “

“Originally recorded around 2000, the ‘Revival’ album was the band’s first time together in a studio, our first time tracking and mixing and they weren’t as hands-on as they are now with the process. We felt that certain aspect of the finished album left us wanting, so remixing the album is something we’ve always talked about. Twenty-three years on we got the chance, and it was really fun to hear the original studio performances. They still stand up today and it made me feel real proud of those early recordings and the OG team.”

AUSTRALIA 2024 TOUR

All shows with Laughton Kora, local supports listed below

Thu 14 Nov – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay w/The 420 Sound

Fri 15 Nov – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast w/Lima Manu *SOLD OUT*

Sat 16 Nov – Back Room, Brisbane w/Jungaji

Sun 17 Nov – Solbar, Sunshine Coast w/Lima Manu

Thu 21 Nov – Magnums, Airlie Beach w/DMP (Solomon Islands)

Fri 22 Nov – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville w/DMP (Solomon Islands)

Sat 23 Nov – Brothers Leagues Club, Cairns w/DMP (Solomon Islands)

Thu 28 Nov – Barwon Club, Geelong w/Indica (NZ)

Fri 29 Nov – The Night Cat, Melbourne w/Indica (NZ) + DJ Nish

Sat 30 Nov – Chelsea Heights Hotel w/Indica (NZ) + DJ Nish

Sun 1 Dec – Volta, Ballarat w/Indica (NZ)

Thu 5 Dec –River Hotel, Margaret River w/DJ Illicit

Fri 6 Dec – Rosemount Hotel, Perth w/DJ Illicit

Sat 7 Dec – Freo Social, Fremantle w/3DEEP + DJ Illicit

Sun 8 Dec – Leisure Inn, Rockingham w/DJ Illicit

Thu 12 Dec – Drifters Wharf, Gosford w/DMP (Solomon Islands)

Fri 13 Dec – Metro Theatre, Sydney w/DMP (Solomon Islands)

Sat 14 Dec – Shoal Bay Country Club w/DMP (Solomon Islands)

Sun 15 Dec – Dee Why RSL w/DMP (Solomon Islands)

