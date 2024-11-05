Triple World-title Holder Seeks Elusive World Championship

The country’s top axeman, Jack Jordan, is also a triple world-title holder but there’s one title he’s chasing this week that’s so far eluded his swing – the World Championship.

Jordan achieved the sport’s first-ever three-peat last year in winning the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® World Trophy – held annually in Europe and described as the 20/20 cricket of international wood chopping. It’s a quick fire event with four disciplines back to back (no rest in between) suited to competitors with superior fitness and endurance as they make their way through knockout stages to the final showdown.

But this weekend Jordan is back in Europe in Toulouse, France trying to knock off the elusive STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® World Championship - the more traditional, long-form format across six different wood-chopping and sawing disciplines.

“It would be really fantastic to add the World Champs to my World Trophy wins. It’s a tough one and perhaps just a bit more technical and about being consistent across all six disciplines compared to the quick fire, endurance demands of the World Trophy format,” says Jordan.

“Perhaps I’ll have a bit of a target on my back coming off my three-peat success, but I’m very well prepared this year and will be giving it a bloody good crack to bring that World Championship title back to Kirikau.” (the small rural region 20 minutes out of Taumarunui where Jordan runs the family sheep and beef farm.)

If he can win against the 12-strong international field, Jordan will join the sport’s illustrious company of Jason Wynyard and David Bolstad as the only other Kiwi to ever win the coveted title.

The 28 year-old King Country farmer earned the right to be the sole New Zealand representative in the individual competition at these World Championships after he topped a 10-strong field at the NZ National STIHL Timbersports finals in March this year.

Jordan will also compete with the New Zealand team (including his brother) in the teams’ competition being held the day before his individual event at these World Champs. The Kiwi team will be hoping to stop the Aussie ‘Chopperoos’ from claiming their fifth straight teams title.

NZ Stihl Timbersports World Championship Team 2024:

Jack Jordan Taumarunui

Bobby Dowling Southland

Kyle Lemon Rotorua

Shane Jordan Taranaki

Stihl Timbersports World Championship in Toulouse this weekend:

NZ Team Team World Championship event Saturday 9th Nov (NZ Time)

Jack Jordan Individual World Championship event Sunday 10th Nov (NZ Time)

