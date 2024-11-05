NextGen New Zealand Championship Announces Repco As Presenting Sponsor

New Zealand's leading automotive aftermarket parts and accessories provider, Repco, has been confirmed as the presenting sponsor of the upcoming NextGen New Zealand Championship.

This partnership underscores Repco’s commitment to motorsport and its dedication to engaging with communities throughout New Zealand.

With a rich automotive retail and motorsport heritage, Repco has been at the heart of New Zealand’s love for cars for over 100 years.

“Racing is in our DNA,” said GPC New Zealand Executive General Manager, Jonathon Maddren.

“Our legacy includes legendary cars like the Maybach 1 and Matich, as well as the Repco-Brabham engine that powered F1 wins by Sir Jack Brabham and Denny Hulme. More recently, we've been involved with the Repco Rally NZ, Repco Supercars Championship, and the Bathurst 1000.

“Repco’s partnership with the NextGen New Zealand Championship will enable us to support the best of motorsport in Aotearoa and share the passion of racing with car lovers nationwide.

“We are excited to work with Quinn Group as we flick the ignition switch on this new era in motorsport in New Zealand.”

The NextGen New Zealand Championship aims to provide a platform for emerging talent, and Repco’s involvement will strengthen this mission and ensure a vibrant and competitive racing environment.

“Repco’s commitment to motorsport entertainment and excellence aligns perfectly with our values for the NextGen New Zealand Championship,” said NextGen New Zealand Championship CEO, Josie Spillane.

“The summer of motorsport is sure to be a cracker, and the support of Repco will take the NextGen New Zealand Championship to the next level.

“We are committed to fostering local talent and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to pursue their passion for racing.

“This partnership will allow us to bring motorsport to communities across New Zealand, inspiring young drivers and fans alike. We believe in the power of local engagement and are thrilled to work with Repco to achieve that.”

The 2024/25 NextGen New Zealand Championship fires up on November 22-24 at Taupo International Motorsport Park and will feature the Bridgestone GR86 Championship, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, GTRNZ, Super V8s, the Pirelli Porsche, and the Nexen Tyre Mazda Racing Series.

Tickets for Round 1 of the NextGen New Zealand Championship, which will be held at Taupo International Motorsport Park on November 22-24, are now on sale.

Tickets for all 2025 events will be available later in November.

Kids under 16 are free at all rounds.

Further details, including broadcast information, will be released in due course.

2024/25 NextGen New Zealand Championship Calendar

Nov 22-24 NextGen NZ Championship Taupo Season Opener Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 10-12 SIXT Taupo Historic GP Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 17-19 Alliance Services Hampton Downs International Hampton Downs Jan 24-26 Just Tanks Manfeild International Manfeild Jan 31-Feb 2 NextGen NZ Championship Teretonga Park International Teretonga Park Feb 7-9 69th New Zealand Grand Prix Highlands Highlands Motorsport Park Mar 21-23 DAYLE ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale Hampton Downs

About NextGen

NextGen is Motorsport New Zealand’s premiere Race Championship. It is focused on celebrating talent, developing drivers, captivating fans, and being sustainable, successful, and surprising.

The championship starts on 22nd November with the NextGen NZ ChampionshipTaupo Season Openerand concludes on the 23 March at the DAYLE ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale. It takes in five circuits over New Zealand: Taupo, Hampton Downs, Manfeild, Teretonga Park and Highlands Motorsport Park.

The Featured Categories are the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, Bridgestone GR86, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, NEXEN TYRE Mazda Racing Series, Pirelli Porsche, GTRNZ, Napa Auto Parts New Zealand Formula Ford Championship, and Super V8s.

The NextGen team welcomes industry stalwarts Paul Fallon (General Manager, Operations), Gary Lathrope (Sporting Manager), Mike Marsden (Sponsorship and Sales Manager), and Martin Collins (category manager), with experienced Broadcaster David Tunnicliffe (Head of Broadcast). NextGen also welcomes Paula Buchannan as Events and Logistics Manager, Caitlyn Day as Race Secretary and Rachel Lister as Marketing Manager.

