Top Young Athletes Honoured At Manawatū Sport Champions 2024

Champion team of the year Manukura 1st 15 Girls Rugby (Photo/Supplied)

Last night, the Manawatū region’s finest young student athletes and leaders were celebrated at the Steve's Tyre Service Manawatū Secondary School Sport Champions 2024 event, held at the Palmy Conference + Function Centre. The awards, which honour achievements in sports across Palmerston North, Manawatū, Tararua, and Horowhenua, celebrated over 75 nominees whose dedication and skill have brought pride to their communities.

This year’s winners, determined by an esteemed panel of judges, were selected for their impressive achievements within the eligibility period from 1 October 2023 to 1 October 2024.

Despite the tough decisions, the following individuals and teams emerged as champions:

Active Recreation Champion: Jakob Abernethy, Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Orienteering (Sponsored by P3 Physiotherapy)

Student Coaches of the Year: Liam Morgan and Reuben Taua'i, St Peter’s College, Basketball (Sponsored by The Verdict Cafe)

Student Official of the Year (Male): Liam Brown, Tararua College, Rugby Student Official of the Year (Female): Jazmin Dean, Freyberg High School, Basketball (Sponsored by Mid Central Podiatry)

Champion Male Athlete with Disabilities Student Athlete: Rawiri Tristram-Brown, Horowhenua College, Swimming

Champion Female Athlete with Disabilities Student Athlete: Jessica Yeates, Freyberg High School, Athletics (Sponsored by P3 Physiotherapy)

Champion Male Student Athlete of the Year: Lachy Crate, Feilding High School, Basketball (Sponsored by Kitchen Studio)

Champion Female Student Athlete of the Year: Courtney Fitzgibbon, Waiopehu College, Athletics, Cross Country Running, Aquathon (Sponsored by Subway the Square)

Champion Team of the Year: Manukura 1st 15 Girls Rugby (Sponsored by Ebony Coffee Roasters)

These awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including Steve's Tyre Service as the naming rights sponsor, along with P3 Physiotherapy, The Verdict Cafe, Mid Central Podiatry, Kitchen Studio, Subway the Square, and Ebony Coffee Roasters. Their support enables us to recognise these outstanding young individuals.

Reflecting on the event, Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks stated, "It is truly inspiring to witness the dedication and talent of these young athletes and leaders. Their achievements not only bring pride to the region but also set a benchmark for future generations. We are immensely grateful to the sponsors, educators, families, and friends whose unwavering support has been instrumental in their success."

As always, it takes a community to raise a champion. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the Principals and Sports Coordinators who have provided mentorship and opportunities, to the whānau whose support has been vital, to the clubs for their support, and to the friends who have cheered these athletes on from the sidelines. Your collective support is an irreplaceable part of their success and the future of sport in our rohe.

