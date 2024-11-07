UC AcademicRecognised For An Enduring Impact To Engineering

University of Canterbury Emeritus Professor Milo Kral (Photo/Supplied)

Emeritus Professor is atitle awarded byTe Kaunihera o Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) Counciltoacademic staff on their retirement, in acknowledgment of their long service, excellence in research and teaching, leadership, and more.

With a UC career spanning more than two decades, Emeritus Professor Kral played a pivotal role in shaping the University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

As Head of Department from 2007 to 2017, Emeritus Professor Kralled his team through the aftermath of the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes and the University’s subsequent rebuilding phase, which included a comprehensive curriculum overhaul and the introduction of key initiatives likethe Final Year Project - now a flagship programme for the department – and the establishment of the hugely successful UC Motorsport Club.

An accomplished researcher, Professor Kral has been published extensively, with 56 international journal publications, 31 refereed conference papers, and five book chapters to his name. His research expertise, particularly in the fields of metallurgy and failure analysis, has earned him international recognition.

He is a Fellow of Engineering New Zealand, the Alpha Sigma Mu Materials Honorary Society, and has served on the editorial boards of several leading engineering journals.

Reflecting on his time at UC, Professor Kral shared, "One highlight of my time at Canterbury was my involvement in the design of the Engineering lab wings and core (Rātā). I also enjoyed specifying and recommending the electron microscopes for the University.

“It was most rewarding to be involved with the recruitment of so many staff members, and of course, to be able to help undergraduate and postgraduate students along their way. Being recognised as Emeritus Professor is an honor, and it is a privilege to continue to be connected to Mechanical Engineering and the University."

Beyond UC, Professor Kral’s contributions to engineering extend to industry and public service.

Since 1998, he has delivered specialist engineering courses for Engineering New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Air Force, covering subjects such as Aircraft Materials Technology and Forensic Engineering. He has also served as a technical consultant and expert witness in failure analysis for government and industry organisations, including Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri District Council, Maritime New Zealand, and New Zealand Police.

Emeritus Professor Kral was one of five UC academics to receive the honour at theUniversity’s annual Pō Whakamanawa | Celebrating Excellence event.

