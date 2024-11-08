Hayden Lines Up For Big First Season In Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Formula First race winner and title contender Hayden Lines has confirmed he will complete the full first season of the Bridgestone GR86 Championship.

The 17 year old from Tauranga could be one of the dark horses for Rookie and overall honours after impressing in the official testing last week as part of the new Right Karts Academy by M2 Competition team.

Hayden Lines has a successful track record in Formula First. (Photo/John Cowpland)

Lines is a long-time NZ Formula First competitor with multiple wins and a Manfeild Winter Series title to his name over the past three years.

He finished a solid fourth in the highly competitive Formula First national championship in 2024 with two wins and an impressive 14 podium finishes across the season. His switch to circuit racing followed a solid apprenticeship in karting where he competed from the age of nine.

Making the switch from single seaters doesn’t bother the 17 year old Otūmoetai College student at all, and he has his sights set on making the grade in what is set to be one of the most competitive one make one model championships in New Zealand motorsport history – with at least 20 drivers likely to be in contention.

“It’s going to be competitive but I’m looking forward to that part particularly. It was surprising but exciting how close everyone was in the pre-season tests at Taupo and at Hampton Downs,” he explained.

“I was in karting for some time and started in Formula First when I was 13 – but I wanted to move to the GR86 because it’s definitely going to be competitive and everyone is in an identical situation with identical cars. That’s very appealing.

“Having the team around me has helped me progress really quickly but there is still a little bit everywhere where I can improve.

“I’ve been doing quite a bit in the gym and in the sauna for example, as the heat inside the cars will be considerably more than I have experienced in the single seaters, so it’s little details like that that I have been working on.

“My goal for the season is to finish in the top five in the series and to be the top Rookie.”

Hayden will bring support from Vernon Vazey Truck Parts, Braxton Car Lights and Linkup Paints BOP when the season gets underway at Taupo International Motorsport Park later this month.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

