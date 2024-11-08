Burnett To Defend Orange Jersey On Final Day Of SBS Bank Tour Of Southland

Josh Burnett has survived a long day in the wet to retain the leader’s orange jersey heading into the final day of the 2024 SBS Bank Tour of Southland.

Tour leader Josh Burnett. (Photo/Supplied)

Guns N’ Roses made November Rain famous, but the peloton got to soak in the full Southland experience in one of the wettest stages in recent memory over a 151km beat from Invercargill to Gore.

Australian rider Liam Walsh (PowerNet) made a solo break towards the end of the stage to win ahead of Southland’s Hamish Keast (Transport Engineering Southland-Deep South), who won Most Combative honours, and Japanese rider Elya Hashimoto.

Stage winner Liam Walsh of Australia. (Photo/Supplied)

Brisbane-based Walsh was happy to survive the conditions and claim a stage win in his first Southland tour.

“Today was very different, we don’t normally get that much rain over the course of a day but I’ve performed well in the wet before so I was happy to continue that streak,” Walsh said.

“You hear so many stories about this race from everyone back home. I think every time you have a long day people always say, ‘Southland’s way harder’. They weren’t wrong. The first day was a baptism of fire and the rest of the week has been stunning, I’ve really enjoyed the scenery and getting to ride in a great tour.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It’s been a successful week so far for the PowerNet team, with Nate Hadden wearing orange for a day and Kiaan Watts winning into Lumsden on Monday. Walsh’s win, his first in a solo effort, helped lift the team into the lead in the teams classification.

“Kiaan won earlier in the week and he’d been trying for five or six years, so to get it done my first time is very special.”

Riders during a wet stage six from Invercargill to Gore. (Photo/Supplied)

Burnett and his Creation Signs-MitoQ-NZ Cycling Project teammates were asked to carry a heavy workload throughout the stage, ensuring what began as a 16-strong break did not extend their advantage into danger territory.

At one stage the breakaway got out to close to seven minutes ahead on the road, but a small crash and a lack of cohesion helped to bring the gap down.

“It’s one to tick off for us. We wanted a break to go and it wasn’t too threatening for the (general classification). We were happy for it to go through to the line within a reasonable time,” Burnett said.

“My teammates did really well so I owe them a lot for today because it was more on their shoulders than mine.”

Burnett is now on the cusp of his second Southland win in three years. His 2022 victory broke a drought going back to 1994 when Doug Bath had been the last local to win their home tour.

Support for Burnett continues to grow with each kilometre the peloton travels, even if he doesn’t always get a chance to acknowledge it.

“It’s special. You are trying to focus on the race but you can’t take that for granted because I don’t think there are too many races where you have so many signs and schools. I’m really appreciative for all the support, even though sometimes I can’t wave but it’s been a great week so far.”

Australian Declan Trezise (Transport Engineering Southland-Deep South) has a 10min 47sec lead in the under 23 classification and is placed fourth overall, while Southland’s Luke Macpherson (Macaulay Ford-GoodTech) leads the over 35 category by 2min 28sec.

Bailey O’Donnell (Holmes Solutions) has wrapped up the Sprint Ace classification, while Burnett leads the King of the Mountain standings.

The final day of the tour includes a 13km individual time trial based at Winton, before the 77km stage from Winton to Invercargill which brings the tour home after a seven day journey.

Burnett, who leads Matthew Wilson (Advanced Personnel Cycling Team) by 1min 41sec and third placed Samuel Jenner (Central Benchmakers-Willbike) by 2min 52sec, won the individual time trial on the way to his breakthrough victory in 2022, but he is certainly not feeling comfortable heading into the final day.

“I’m just taking it one stage at a time. We’ll have a good go in the time trial and then really focus on that last stage because anything can happen.”

© Scoop Media

