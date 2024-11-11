Moana Auckland Festival Sets Sail For 2025

Manu World Champs (Photo/Supplied)

Auckland’s harbour waterfront is the place to be this summer as the second Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, launches for a six-week celebration of all things nautical, honouring one of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s most precious taonga.

Starting on 27 January, Auckland Anniversary Day, and running through to 9 March, Moana Auckland promises an action-packed programme of whānau-friendly on and off-water events making the most of the city’s world-class waterfront precinct, the beautiful Waitematā Harbour and Auckland’s surrounding coastal areas.

Moana Auckland will add a splash of excitement to summer in the city, featuring a treasure trove of events including Moana Music (with headlining act to be announced soon) the Auckland Boat Show, the Mermaid Parade, as well as interactive family activities exploring sustainability work and ocean education happening around the region.

The festival also features a wave of on-water activities, including the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta, the IWWF World University Waterski Championship, the PIC Harbour Classic yacht race, the Millenium Cup superyacht regatta, plus fan-favourite Z Manu World Champs (dive bomb) competition which will be bigger and better than ever.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events Michelle Hooper says the festival is a huge drawcard for the city and is one of the events which underpins Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s summer events strategy.

“We’re delighted to bring Moana Auckland back for its second year. Events like this bring a wealth of benefits to the region – they engage and uplift the community and bring visitors in to enjoy all our city has to offer.

“Moana Auckland also delivers opportunities to a range of service sectors from hospitality, tourism operators, and in this case, businesses associated with the marine industry,” adds Hooper.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people from all over the motu to the festival to celebrate and acknowledge the importance of our oceans not only to Aucklanders, but all New Zealanders and visitors to our shores.”

NOTES:

For a growing list of Moana Auckland events please visit aucklandnz/moana

Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei is the iwi partner

Watch this space - Moana Music’s headline act is expected to be announced week of 18 November

About: Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency committed to making our region a desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do business. To find out more visit aucklandunlimited.com

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is an Auckland Council-controlled organisation.

