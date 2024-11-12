COLD CHISEL, ICEHOUSE, BIC RUNGA And EVECLEAR Headline Summer Concert Tour January 2025

Image : Supplied

Greenstone Entertainment is thrilled to present the SUMMER CONCERT TOUR in January featuring an all-star line-up of: COLD CHISEL, ICEHOUSE, BIC RUNGA and EVERCLEAR.

The 2025 Summer Concert tour will play in Queenstown on Saturday, January 18, Taupo on Saturday, January 25 and Whitianga on Sunday, January 26.

Now, Greenstone Entertainment is stoked to announce the local support artists for 2025; MISTEP will perform in Queenstown, RUMPUS MACHINE in Taupo and VEGAS BROWN in Whitianga.

Following countless submissions from aspiring artists the three local acts chosen were personally selected by EVERCLEAR founder, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis. Link to video here

Mistep who have been performing together for the past two years are a five-piece band from Cromwell College. They won 3 rd place this year at the Smokefree Rock Contest with vocalist Grace Tiko winning the award for Best Vocals in 2023.

Rumpus Machine is a band of teenage brothers and sisters from Auckland. Daniel, Matthew, Hannah and Ashley pride themselves in performing top-class covers of the most epic classic rock songs in history – all while writing and performing guitar-based original rock music of their own.

Over the last four years Rumpus Machine have collected a number of accolades, recently winning 3rd place nationally in the NZ Smokefree Rockquest 2024 Nationals (with bass player extraordinaire Hannah taking the Musicianship Award), as well as winning Auckland Council's SUSO competition in 2024 and placing 3rd nationally in the NZ Battle of the Bands 2023. With over 40 million views online for some of their covers – and counting – you’ll find Rumpus Machine regularly playing pubs, events, venues and festivals.

Vegas Brown is a well-known and iconic Whitianga local legend. He is an award-winning vocalist and gold selling recording artist and entertainer.

With over 30 years’ experience in the NZ Music scene Jarod Brown has been a drummer or vocalist for a number of bands, including Mama Said (1995-2002; vocals) and 48May (2003- 2007; drums). He left 48May prior to them breaking up to begin a solo career under the name Vegas Brown. Under this name he released an album, Something Tangible, in 2009.

Greenstone Entertainment’s Summer Concert tour has been a regular fixture on the summer concert calendar, performing to around 450k people since their beginning 15 years ago and this year delivers their strongest line up to date.

General Public tickets are on sale now

Full Summer Concert tour information and ticketing available at greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

