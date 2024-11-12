Gallagher Insurance Increases Support For New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is delighted to announce that Gallagher Insurance has joined the tournament’s family of major sponsors. This multi-year sponsorship marks a significant commitment to support one of the country's premier sporting events.

Gallagher Insurance joined the 103rd New Zealand Open as a supporting sponsor for the first time earlier this year. After experiencing first-hand the positive impact the tournament has within the local community in Central Otago and in Queenstown - while putting New Zealand in the international spotlight - they agreed to step up their support for next year’s iconic event.

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with the New Zealand Open,” said Gallagher Insurance Chief Executive, Carl O’Shea.

“The New Zealand Open is an incredible event, and one we are proud to support. As well as hosting at the Open, there is great engagement with the local community providing real opportunity to celebrate the region and golf.

“Gallagher Insurance and the sport of golf both embody the values of integrity, perseverance and achievement. We are excited to contribute to the growth of this event that engages with the local region and much of New Zealand.”

New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart is delighted to welcome Gallagher Insurance’s increased support for the tournament and wanted to express his thanks to Carl and the team for their ongoing commitment.

“Having a sponsor agree to step up to the next level shows we are having the right impact nationally and internationally,” said Hart.

“Gallagher Insurance’s partnership is a boost to the tournament’s profile and helps us reinforce our commitment to the region and the golfing landscape in New Zealand.

“We really enjoyed working with Carl and his team this year and are excited to build on this positive relationship over the coming years.”

To celebrate the extended sponsorship of the New Zealand Open, Gallagher Insurance are giving one lucky golfer the opportunity to win a full year membership and coaching sessions at their local club up to the value of $2,000 NZD. Click here to enter the draw. Terms and conditions apply, please visit ajg.co.nz for more information.

The 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport will take place from February 27 to March 2 2025, with Gallagher Insurance’s sponsorship playing a pivotal role in elevating the tournament's stature and ensuring its continued success.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Gallagher Insurance please visit ajg.co.nz

About the 104th New Zealand Open | nzopen.com

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The tournament, which is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format, is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules and has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both the Coronet and Remarkables courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, February 27 – March 2, 2025.

About Gallagher Insurance | ajg.co.nz

Gallagher is one of the world’s top three insurance brokerage and risk management companies, with a network that provides services in more than 130 countries.

Gallagher’s extensive connections and reputational strength means they can secure more cover options and competitive pricing from a wide range of global insurers. This enables them to create insurance programmes for companies with complex needs or that face limited insurer appetite for their risks in New Zealand.

Gallagher in New Zealand, previously known as Crombie Lockwood, has been built on a long history of helping New Zealanders with their insurance needs. Its local business is still led by two of its Kiwi founders, Steve Lockwood and Carl O’Shea.

For more information about Gallagher Insurance, please visit ajg.co.nz

