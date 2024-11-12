Shakespeare In The Park 2025 Season Announced: ‘40s Gang Drama ‘Richard III’ And All-female Cast For ‘Shrew’

The Taming of the Shrew. From left: Bianca (Alice Dibble), Lucentio (Āria Harrison-Sparke), Petruchio (Heather Warne) and Katerina (Matilda Chua). [Photo/Supplied]

Shoreside Theatre Presents

Auckland Shakespeare in the Park 2025

Richard III and The Taming of the Shrew

18 January – 15 February, 2025

Now in its 29th year, Auckland Shakespeare in the Park, Auckland’s only outdoor Shakespeare experience, is set to bring Shakespeare to the stage like you’ve never seen before. This summer enjoy the Bard’s The Taming of the Shrew performed by an all-female-identifying cast, and Richard III, presented as a hard-hitting gang drama. Experience Shakespeare timeless tales at The PumpHouse Theatre’s Outdoor Amphitheatre from 18 January – 15 February 2025.

With a kaupapa focused on making Shakespeare more accessible, Shoreside Theatre will continue to offer free tickets for children 12 and under for their 2025 season, helping to inspire a new generation of theatre lovers. For the first time, the company will also offer Pay What You Can performances, on 28 January (Richard III) and 29 January (The Taming of the Shrew), removing the barrier of cost, with tickets costing as little as $5. Also new for 2025, Shakespeare in the Park will present two matinee performances indoors at The PumpHouse Theatre giving ease of access to those who are challenged by the outdoor amphitheatre to be uncomfortable, on 26 January (The Taming of the Shrew) and 2 February (Richard III).

Presented by an all-female-identifying cast, Shakespeare in the Park offers a fresh take on The Taming of the Shrew. Bringing a bold new energy to the classic comedy, director Mags Delaney-Moffatt flips the script on traditional gender roles, offering a hilarious and unexpected twist on the power struggles and romantic entanglements that drive the story. There are disguises, false identities, schemes and dreams but in the end love conquers all!

This production challenges the historical norms of Shakespearean theatre and adds new insight into the relationships and the conflicts at its heart. “Shakespeare's 'The Taming of the Shrew' was originally performed by an all-male cast, reflecting a time when strong women were often the subject of ridicule. By staging an all-female production, we can shift the story away from a woman's humiliation at the hands of a man and instead highlight the play's intrinsic comedy. Although the characters keep their original genders, our fresh interpretation will likely connect more deeply with today's audiences, making the story both relevant and enjoyable.” says Delaney-Moffatt.

In a new adaptation the second work of the season, Richard III, is reimagined as a gritty family gang drama set in the late 1940s, bringing Shakespeare’s tale of ambition and betrayal into the seedy, dangerous world of post-war London’s gang culture, directed by Cath Boniface.

“This year, Shoreside Theatre has moved beyond its traditionally faithful approach to Shakespeare, encouraging directors to explore fresh storytelling methods. In reimagining Richard III, I was inspired by post-war England’s gang culture—particularly the notorious gangs of the 1940s - like the Sabini Gang and the Kray brothers. Their world of power play, betrayal, and family conflict echoes the ruthless ambition of the Plantagenet court, offering a unique perspective on Richard’s rise and fall.” says Boniface.

A dynamic local cast present powerful performances that can be enjoyed by anyone, whether they’re a seasoned Shakespeare fans or new to his legendary works.

