Ryan Adams Announces New Zealand Dates For Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour!

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breakthrough solo debut album Heartbreaker, multi-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is set to embark on his Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour, bringing the iconic album and more to audiences across New Zealand in October 2025. Known for his emotionally charged performances and genre-defying sound, Adams will deliver an intimate, acoustic set that highlights his expansive catalogue.

Since its release in 2000, Heartbreaker has become a cornerstone of Ryan Adams’ career, featuring timeless tracks such as ‘Oh My Sweet Carolina’, ‘Come Pick Me Up’, and ‘To Be Young (Is to Be Sad, Is to Be High).’ Adams’ solo debut album continues to resonate with fans worldwide, and this tour offers a rare chance to experience these songs in their full, live glory.

Fans can expect an unforgettable setlist, with Adams performing songs from Heartbreaker alongside other fan favourites spanning his prolific career. Given Adams’ widespread appeal and the special significance of the Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour, tickets are expected to sell quickly—don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary live experience.

TICKET ON-SALE DETAILS

Previous Purchaser Pre-Sale: Wednesday, 13th November 2024 – 2:00 PM (Local Time)

TEG Live/Venue/Artist Pre-Sale: Thursday, 14th November 2024 – 10:00 AM (Local Time)

General Public On-Sale: Friday, 15th November 2024 – 10:00 AM (Local Time)

