Save The Date: Auckland International Buskers Festival Hits City Streets In 2025

The 25th annual Auckland International Buskers Festival is set to bring a world-class lineup of street performers to the city for Auckland Anniversary Weekend. From 24 – 27 January, the Waterfront and CBD will be bursting with an exciting blend of extraordinary talent, from thrilling fire tricks, high-flying extreme pogo, hilarious clowning and breathtaking acrobatics. Happening across four days from 12PM daily, audiences of all ages will be wowed by the unbelievable talent and vibrant performers at the 2025 festival.

Promising thrills and impressive feats, the first acts to be announced are:

The Fire Ninja (Australia) – A high-energy, award-winning fire show blending ninja-style feats, explosive performances, and jaw-dropping fire tricks.

(Australia) – A high-energy, award-winning fire show blending ninja-style feats, explosive performances, and jaw-dropping fire tricks. The Silver Starlets (Canada) – An all-female aerial acrobatic show, dazzling audiences with glam, glitz and a whole lotta strength and talent on their 20-foot trapeze rig.

(Canada) – An all-female aerial acrobatic show, dazzling audiences with glam, glitz and a whole lotta strength and talent on their 20-foot trapeze rig. Pogo Fred (US) – A Guinness World Record-holder, Pogo Fred is one of the world’s best extreme pogo athletes, with gravity-defying tricks and flips.

(US) – A Guinness World Record-holder, Pogo Fred is one of the world’s best extreme pogo athletes, with gravity-defying tricks and flips. Andy Spigola (Italy) – An Italian clown, known for his versatile style, blending clowning, stilt-walking and comedy in one captivating show.

Prepare to be amazed by some of the globe’s best street performers this summer, with the full festival line-up to be announced in early 2024.

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL BUSKERS FESTIVAL 2025

Dates: Fri 24 – Mon 27 January 2024

Shows running: 12PM – 7PM daily

Location: Auckland Waterfront Harbour and CBD

