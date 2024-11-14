Youngest Gun Giddy Set To Take On NZ’s Best

Ajay Giddy will the youngest competitor in the championship. Picture – John Cowpland (Photo/Supplied)

Year Nine Orewa College student Ajay Giddy will become one of the youngest competitors ever in a Toyota-run motorsport championship when he takes to the track at Taupo International Motorsport Park in just over a week.

Aged just 13, Ajay has already demonstrated considerable potential in the official tests for the forthcoming Bridgestone GR86 Championship. He’ll be racing alongside some of the country’s top rising stars as well as plenty of seasoned and battle-hardened drivers, but he’s up for the challenge.

“There’s plenty to learn for sure but I’m really enjoying the car and the team around me and just looking forward to going racing,” he explained at the recent Hampton Downs official test. “I only have one objective and that’s to get better and spend the year learning.”

It’s going to be a busy year for the youngster, who will race in the BMW series as well as the Bridgestone GR86 Championship. He will be run by Mackenzie Motorsport with support from Opie Contractors.

The action begins for Ajay in Taupo over the weekend of 22-24 November before the championship takes a break for Christmas and the summer holidays.

Ajay will be back aboard his GR86 for the second round at Hampton Downs International Motorsport before the championship heads south to Invercargill and then the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Highlands Motorsport Park.

The season concludes with Ajay showing his potential to the Australian Supercar teams when the championship returns to Taupo in April..

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

