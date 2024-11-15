Body Of Work Releases 'Remember My Decision For One Day', Track 3 From Secondhand Blues

Body of Work has released its third single from a collaboration with Manchester artist Dan B. Hill. 'Remember My Decision For One Day' is the next track from a small collection of break-up songs, titled Secondhand Blues.

'Remember My Decision For One Day' is an ode to the quieter personalities in life. Indirectly optimistic, the song is a reminder that the cloud will always lift.

The musical project of Sarah Illingworth, Body of Work has released two earlier singles – 'Maudlin To None', a reflection on the pull between places a person can feel, and 'Bottle To Go', which communicates the pursuit of connection within the context of loneliness.

Birthed in 2019 by the Birmingham-born, West Yorkshire-based Hill, who asked Illingworth to write lyrics for the pop tracks he'd banged out on Logic, the songs have finally been finished – several years after she moved back to Aotearoa c/o Covid.

With initial support from Cam Ballantyne (We Were Dangerous, Nude Tuesday), the songs were rearranged as live entities, mostly performed and entirely produced by Shannon Fowler (Tom Lark, Shannon Matthew Vanya, The Fuzzy Robes). Fowler engineered the tracks, assisted by Maude Morris (Lexxa, LIPS) on 'Bottle To Go' and 'Thinking Of You'. Julien Dyne (himself, The Circling Sun, Half Hexagon) plays drums on all three. Jeremy Toy (Leonard Charles, She's So Rad, Leonard Simpson Duo) mastered them. Thanks also to Big Pop and Big Fan for being supportive and generous, and providing studio space.

"Songs tend to take on new layers over time for me," says Illingworth. "Like when they're first written or heard the full experience hasn't happened to me yet, then life continues and it's as though another layer's been painted that pulls it all together – or a phrase that felt a bit fictional suddenly rings true.

"'Thinking Of You' makes more sense to me now than when I first wrote the lyrics, but – applying its themes universally – wouldn't it be cool if we could all find partnerships where our darkness could be carried alongside the light?"

Secondhand Blues will be released on December 10 (tbc.)

Tracklist:

Bottle To Go (released 16 August)

Maudlin To None (released 4 October)

Remember My Decision For One Day

Secondhand Blues

Durutti / Durruti Poem

The cost of making these recordings was covered in part by Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air's New Music Development fund.

