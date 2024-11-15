Harvey Pink’s Flying Bathhouse Blends ‘60s Pop & Sweeping Psych On New Single ‘Let It Out’; Everybody Digs LP Out Feb 21

Image credit: Alister Frew (@djoey_draws) / Supplied

“I love it when music traverses playful and powerful, the repetitive chords [on ‘Learn from the Dinosaur’] develop through this song adding layers of meaning and additional textures come and go.” – RUSSH Magazine

Naarm/Melbourne baroque-pop project Harvey Pink’s Flying Bathhouse returns with new single ‘Let it Out’ and an accompanying video clip. The new track is taken from Pink’s new album Everybody Digs, out Friday, February 21 independently. Stream 'Let it Out' on Spotify, Tidal, Bandcamp and everywhere else, watch the music video, and pre-order Everybody Digs on Bandcamp.

‘Let It Out’ is indicative of the record’s brilliant blend of stark emotions and plush compositions. Recorded in a single day, the song is a slow-burning, melancholic groove about bottling up emotions, and the collateral damage that ensues. The song follows this logic, bursting midway into a flurry of synths, guitars and overlapping vocals. As Harvey says, “sometimes you just gotta let it all out.”

On Everybody Digs, Harvey Pink reckons with turbulent emotions. There's despairing lows, melancholic yearnings and moments of clarifying enlightenment, all underpinned by Harvey’s sprawling pop songwriting. Everybody Digs sees Harvey’s raw piano ballads written alone evolve into beautiful, baroque compositions that recall the work of experimental 70s pop auteurs such as John Cale. This is an intimate record that offers deeply felt meditations on isolation, loss, love, extinction and the strains of living with bipolar disorder.

Harvey has been an avid presence in Melbourne’s music scene, playing in groups such as 808s and Greatest Hits, Pink Harvest and Bathhouse. His debut solo record Flying Pretty Close to the Sun was released in 2022, which introduced his singular whirring up of indie-pop, psych, jazz and video game scores. The album was met with acclaim, and saw Harvey play shows across Melbourne and California.

Everybody Digs follows up where his debut left off, but finds the artist charting more vulnerable territory; each song a window into Harvey’s inner world of regret, anguish and revelation. “I never thought I’d share these songs with the world because they’re quite personal, but here we are with my private thoughts and feelings on display to everyone,” jokes Harvey. But he hopes the album is ultimately empowering in the way it turns melancholy into optimism. “I like to think the album’s raw moments of despair and stagnation manage to feel strong and courageous.”

Recorded by longtime collaborator Dylan Young (Way Dynamic, Cool Sounds, Snowy Band), the instrumentation of Everybody Digs is kaleidoscopic, moving through jazzy intervals, sweeping psych and theatrical 60s Californian pop. “Working with Harvey Pink proved to me the extent of his dedication, ability, and artistry. The record we produced together is a true example of this quality,” says Dylan.

Harvey Pink's Flying Bathhouse 'Let it Out' music video. (Photo/Supplied)

